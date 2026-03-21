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Lucknow

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Survey, Compensation for Unseasonal Rain Damage

Officials have been instructed to expedite the immediate survey, compensation distribution, and relief efforts.

3 min read

Lucknow

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

बेमौसम बारिश पर सख्त एक्शन: किसानों के हित में मैदान में उतरी सरकार (फोटो सोर्स : Ritesh Singh )

Unseasonal Rain Draws Strict Action: Government Steps In to Protect Farmers’ Interests (Photo: Ritesh Singh)

CM Yogi Orders Immediate Crop Damage Survey: Unseasonal rains in Uttar Pradesh have heightened farmers' concerns. This rain, occurring during the harvesting season of Rabi crops, is feared to have damaged wheat, mustard, and pulse crops in several districts. Taking this situation seriously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate action, issuing strict instructions to officials.

The Chief Minister has clearly stated that there will be no compromise on farmers' interests and the government stands with them in every situation. He has directed officials to conduct an immediate and accurate assessment of crop damage to provide relief to affected farmers as soon as possible.

Instructions for Immediate Assessment of Crop Damage

The Chief Minister has instructed all District Magistrates to conduct a swift survey of the damage caused by unseasonal rains in their respective districts. He stated that any negligence in the survey work will not be tolerated. Specific instructions have been given to assess the actual situation by visiting the fields, rather than preparing reports based solely on paperwork. This will ensure that only those farmers who have genuinely suffered losses receive assistance.

Emphasis on Prompt Compensation to Farmers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions to officials that there should be no delay in the distribution of compensation. He stated that timely payments must be ensured so that farmers can prepare for their next crop. The government has also clarified that the compensation distribution must be completely transparent and free from any complaints of irregularities or corruption.

Order for District Magistrates to Go to the Field

The Chief Minister has directed all District Magistrates to personally visit the field to assess the situation. He said that they should not rely solely on reports but should go to the spot, interact directly with farmers, and understand their problems. This step has been taken with the aim of increasing accountability at the administrative level and accelerating relief efforts.

Instructions for Survey Based on Actual Situation

The government has clarified that the survey work should be conducted with complete transparency and impartiality. For this, joint teams from the Revenue and Agriculture departments have been deployed. The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against the concerned officials if any irregularities are found. He also instructed that the survey reports be sent to the government in a timely manner.

Relief Commissioner Given Coordination Responsibility

The Relief Commissioner has been assigned special responsibility to make relief efforts effective. Instructions have been given to maintain direct coordination with all districts and ensure that there are no obstacles in relief operations. Furthermore, the Chief Minister stated that immediate action should be taken in case of any negligence or delay at any level.

Focus on Timely and Transparent Payment System

The government has emphasized adopting a timely and transparent system for compensation distribution. Under this, priority is being given to sending funds directly to farmers' bank accounts through digital means. This will not only speed up the process but also reduce the possibility of any irregularities.

Instructions to Avoid Delays in Relief Work

The Chief Minister has clearly stated that any delay in relief work will not be tolerated. He has instructed officials to work with full promptness and sensitivity. He also said that there should be no hindrance in providing relief to farmers and monitoring should be ensured at every level.

No Compromise on Farmers' Interests

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that farmers' interests are paramount and the government is committed to helping them in every possible way. He said that the government stands firmly with farmers during natural calamities and will continue to do so.

Damage in Several Districts, Administration on Alert

Crops have been damaged due to rain and strong winds in various districts of the state. Wheat crops have been flattened in many places, while mustard and other crops have also been affected. The administration has issued an alert in all districts and the concerned departments have been activated.

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Updated on:

21 Mar 2026 11:40 am

Published on:

21 Mar 2026 11:39 am

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