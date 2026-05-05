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23 Dead as Storms and Rain Lash UP; CM Yogi Orders Damage Survey, Promises Full Compensation

23 dead as storms lash UP. CM Yogi orders damage surveys and full compensation for farmers. 21 districts on orange alert as heavy rain continues.

2 min read

Lucknow

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Patrika Desk

May 05, 2026

UP weather, Sambhal rain, Purvanchal winds

Up Weather Today Image Source- patrika.com

UP Weather Update: Sudden weather changes in Uttar Pradesh have caused widespread devastation. On Monday, intense storms, rain, and lightning strikes across the state resulted in 23 fatalities. Significant crop damage has been reported, and the Meteorological Department has placed several districts on high alert.

Fatalities and Accidents

Severe weather claimed 23 lives across the state:

  • Awadh Region: 7 deaths reported during the storms.
  • Gonda: 4 people died due to falling trees and a car overturning.
  • Balrampur: A falling tree killed an e-rickshaw driver.
  • Bahraich & Ambedkar Nagar: 2 youths killed by lightning.
  • Pilibhit: A 100-foot chimney at a brick kiln collapsed.
  • Other Districts: Additional fatalities were reported in Kasganj, Auraiya, Gorakhpur, and Sambhal.

Weather Alerts: 21 Districts on Orange Alert

The Met Office has issued a warning for 42 districts over the next three hours, with unstable conditions expected to persist for three days.

  • Orange Alert (Thunderstorms & Hail): Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, and Ambedkar Nagar.
  • High Winds: Gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, and Siddharth Nagar.

Record Rainfall and Temperature Drop

While the rain ended the heatwave, it caused significant disruption.

  • Highest Rainfall: Sambhal recorded 130 mm, followed by Kasganj with 97 mm.
  • Wind Speeds: Balrampur, Aligarh, and Gorakhpur saw winds of 80–85 km/h.
  • Temperature: In Barabanki, the maximum temperature plummeted to 26.5°C, which is 12.1°C below average.

Agricultural Impact and Government Response

Continuous rain has severely damaged crops, particularly vegetables such as cucumbers and melons.

  • CM’s Directive: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to conduct immediate field surveys.
  • Compensation: The CM assured farmers of full compensation and warned that any negligence in the survey process would not be tolerated.

5-Day Forecast

  • 6 May: Overcast skies statewide; winds of 30–40 km/h with rain.
  • 7 May: Clear in Western UP; storms, showers, and hail in Eastern UP.
  • 8 May: Thundershowers across the state; continued relief from the heat.
  • 9 May: Normal conditions with light rain and moderate winds.
  • 10 May: Further thundershowers expected across the state.

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Updated on:

05 May 2026 11:52 am

Published on:

05 May 2026 11:51 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / 23 Dead as Storms and Rain Lash UP; CM Yogi Orders Damage Survey, Promises Full Compensation

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