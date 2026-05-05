23 Dead as Storms and Rain Lash UP; CM Yogi Orders Damage Survey, Promises Full Compensation

Up Weather Today Image Source- patrika.com
UP Weather Update: Sudden weather changes in Uttar Pradesh have caused widespread devastation. On Monday, intense storms, rain, and lightning strikes across the state resulted in 23 fatalities. Significant crop damage has been reported, and the Meteorological Department has placed several districts on high alert.
Severe weather claimed 23 lives across the state:
The Met Office has issued a warning for 42 districts over the next three hours, with unstable conditions expected to persist for three days.
While the rain ended the heatwave, it caused significant disruption.
Continuous rain has severely damaged crops, particularly vegetables such as cucumbers and melons.
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