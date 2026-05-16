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Lucknow

Prateek Yadav’s Crores of Inheritance to be Managed by His Two Daughters, But Property Cannot Be Sold for 27 Years

Prateek Yadav leaves crores in inheritance to his daughters with a 27-year no-sale clause. Read about his sudden death and foresight.

2 min read

Lucknow

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Patrika Desk

May 16, 2026

Prateek Yadav Daughters, Father Daughter Emotional Photo

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav’s daughters Prathama and Pratiksha | Photo Source- X(@RanjanSinghh_)

Prateek Yadav was the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He stayed away from politics and established a major identity for himself through his hard work in the real estate and fitness industries. A luxurious mansion, a massive gym, a 5-crore rupee Lamborghini car, and a royal lifestyle defined his identity. He passed away suddenly at the young age of just 38. According to doctors, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Prateek Yadav Owned Assets Worth Crores

Prateek Yadav’s wife, Aparna Yadav, is a BJP leader and currently serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission. Prateek was not active in politics; instead, he focused entirely on business. His real estate projects, high-profile gyms, and other investments across several cities, including Lucknow, were frequently talked about. His personal assets were reported to be worth crores of rupees, while the family's joint properties were even greater.

Property Named After Daughters

Prateek Yadav’s greatest distinction was that he had registered most of his property in the names of his daughters. Most importantly, he also implemented a smart security condition: his daughters will not be able to directly sell this property for nearly 27 years. This means that while they will receive the entire inheritance, they will not be able to sell it off in a hurry to spend the money. People consider this a very wise decision for safeguarding the daughters' future. This arrangement will make the daughters financially strong and serve as a protective shield for them in the long run.

Prateek Yadav was not just a businessman focused on earning money; he thought deeply about the bright future of his daughters. Today, following his death, the most discussed topic among people is how sensibly he managed his property. This property worth crores is now not just a house or a gym, but has become a symbol of a father’s responsibility and foresight.

Aparna Was in Assam

Akhilesh Yadav’s 38-year-old brother, Prateek Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The entire family and supporters are in shock due to his sudden demise. His wife, Aparna, was in Assam at the time, meaning only Prateek and his two young daughters were at home.

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Published on:

16 May 2026 08:42 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Prateek Yadav’s Crores of Inheritance to be Managed by His Two Daughters, But Property Cannot Be Sold for 27 Years

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