Prateek Yadav’s Crores of Inheritance to be Managed by His Two Daughters, But Property Cannot Be Sold for 27 Years

Prateek Yadav’s greatest distinction was that he had registered most of his property in the names of his daughters. Most importantly, he also implemented a smart security condition: his daughters will not be able to directly sell this property for nearly 27 years. This means that while they will receive the entire inheritance, they will not be able to sell it off in a hurry to spend the money. People consider this a very wise decision for safeguarding the daughters' future. This arrangement will make the daughters financially strong and serve as a protective shield for them in the long run.