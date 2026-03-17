Yogi Government's Big Decision: Gratuity Limit Raised to ₹25 Lakh, Benefiting 2.5 Lakh Employees

Yogi Government Hikes Gratuity Limit to ₹25 Lakh: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has taken a significant decision in favour of teachers and employees of non-government aided secondary schools. The government has increased the maximum limit of gratuity from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh. This decision will directly benefit approximately 2.5 lakh teachers and employees in the state. This important decision was implemented through a government order issued on March 16, bringing a wave of happiness in the education sector. Teacher and employee organisations had been raising this demand for a long time.