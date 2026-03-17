Yogi Government's Big Decision: Gratuity Limit Raised to ₹25 Lakh, Benefiting 2.5 Lakh Employees

Gratuity limit increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh, relief for 2.5 lakh employees (Photo source: Bhasha WhatsApp News Group)
Yogi Government Hikes Gratuity Limit to ₹25 Lakh: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has taken a significant decision in favour of teachers and employees of non-government aided secondary schools. The government has increased the maximum limit of gratuity from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh. This decision will directly benefit approximately 2.5 lakh teachers and employees in the state. This important decision was implemented through a government order issued on March 16, bringing a wave of happiness in the education sector. Teacher and employee organisations had been raising this demand for a long time.
Under this government decision, the maximum limit of gratuity has been directly increased by ₹5 lakh. This means that retiring teachers and employees will now receive greater financial security compared to before. This increase brings relief, especially for those employees who have served for a long time and were hoping for better financial support after retirement.
The government has taken this decision after the Dearness Allowance (DA) reached 50%. As per rules, when DA reaches the 50% level, the gratuity limit is revised. On this basis, the maximum gratuity limit has now been set at ₹25 lakh, providing relief to employees amidst rising inflation.
The recommendations of the Pay Committee 2016 have been considered a major basis for this decision. The committee had recommended amendments to pension and gratuity-related rules to provide better financial security to employees. The government has implemented these recommendations, making necessary changes to pension and gratuity rules.
This decision is particularly significant for teachers and employees of non-government aided (aided) secondary schools. Until now, these employees received fewer benefits in many aspects compared to government employees. This decision by the government has provided great relief to these employees, fostering an atmosphere of satisfaction among them.
Following the increase in the gratuity limit, happiness is being observed among teachers and employees across the state. Various teacher organisations have welcomed this decision, calling it a positive step taken in the interest of employees. Many organisations have stated that this decision is a significant move towards fulfilling long-pending demands.
The employees who are due to retire soon will benefit the most from this decision. The increased gratuity amount will provide them with financial stability after retirement. Furthermore, this will also boost employee morale, leading to greater dedication towards their work.
The Yogi Adityanath government has consistently made decisions in the interest of employees. Prior to this, the government had taken several important decisions related to salaries, pensions, and allowances. The decision to increase the gratuity limit is also considered part of that series, aimed at providing financial security to employees.
Experts believe that increasing the gratuity limit will provide employees with better financial security after retirement. This step was crucial considering the increasing pressure of inflation. It will not only benefit employees but also provide financial stability to their families.
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