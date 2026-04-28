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Jaipur

New LPG Regulations in Rajasthan from 1 May: OTP Mandatory, 25-Day Booking Interval

New LPG rules in Rajasthan start 1 May 2026. OTP is now mandatory for delivery, and the booking interval increases to 25 days. Complete e-KYC to avoid disruptions.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 28, 2026

LPG Gas Rules change from 1 May in Rajasthan OTP Mandatory for Delivery Booking Gap Impact on Jaipur Jodhpur Udaipur

LPG Gas Rules Change in Rajasthan: Significant changes are set to take effect from 1 May 2026 for millions of families using domestic cooking gas in Rajasthan. The Central Government has implemented new rules to prevent the misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders and to make the supply system more transparent.

These regulations will primarily impact consumers residing in major Rajasthani cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Alwar, Bikaner, and Bharatpur. The most substantial change involves OTP-based delivery. From now on, whenever a cylinder is dispatched for delivery, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Mandatory OTP Submission to Agents

A cylinder will not be handed over without providing this OTP to the delivery agent. This system has been designed to curb the theft and misappropriation of subsidised cylinders. The second major rule concerns an increase in the booking interval.

25-Day Interval Requirement

In urban areas (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, etc.), a 25-day interval between two cylinder bookings is now mandatory. This was previously 21 days. This duration may be further extended in rural areas. Consequently, consumers must plan their bookings in advance to avoid difficulties arising from non-availability.

New Rules for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Consumers

For female beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Aadhaar-based e-KYC will be mandatory once every financial year. Furthermore, in areas where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is available, the government is placing emphasis on its adoption.

LPG supply may be affected if a PNG connection is not obtained within the stipulated timeframe. Middle-class families living in the urban regions of Rajasthan must exercise the most caution regarding these rules.

Essential Advice for Consumers

  • All consumers should keep their mobile numbers updated.
  • Download the MyLPG app and complete e-KYC in a timely manner.

These changes are intended to ensure subsidies reach the correct individuals and to promote clean fuel. Complete your booking and e-KYC processes before 1 May to avoid subsequent complications.

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Published on:

28 Apr 2026 03:09 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New LPG Regulations in Rajasthan from 1 May: OTP Mandatory, 25-Day Booking Interval

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