Storm and Rain Alert Issued for Rajasthan from 1–6 May Following Hailstorms; IMD Releases Forecast

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Following recent hailstorms, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain across Rajasthan for the next six days, spanning 1 May to 6 May. On Wednesday and Thursday, several districts, including Jhalawar, experienced heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. This shift in weather led to a drop in temperatures, providing slight relief from the heat, though it has caused concern among local farmers.
The Meteorological Department has forecast rain from 1 May to 6 May for the divisions of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Udaipur.
Additionally, a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls has been issued for 2 May across the following areas:
The sudden weather transition caused significant disruption on Thursday evening. Severe thunderstorms, rain, and chickpea-sized hail threw normal life into disarray. High-velocity winds uprooted more than a dozen trees and large branches, causing power lines to snap and fall onto the streets.
The rapid change in conditions led to chaotic scenes as residents sought immediate shelter. Numerous electricity poles were damaged by the wind, and falling branches across lines caused a total collapse of the power grid in the affected region. Several areas faced prolonged power outages, resulting in significant hardship for residents.
The presence of live wires on the roads posed a continuous hazard to commuters. Upon receiving reports, Electricity Department teams arrived at the sites to clear fallen trees and begin restoration work, which continued late into the night.
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