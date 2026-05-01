Storm and Rain Alert Issued for Rajasthan from 1–6 May Following Hailstorms; IMD Releases Forecast

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Following recent hailstorms, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain across Rajasthan for the next six days, spanning 1 May to 6 May. On Wednesday and Thursday, several districts, including Jhalawar, experienced heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. This shift in weather led to a drop in temperatures, providing slight relief from the heat, though it has caused concern among local farmers.