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Jaipur

Delhi–Jaipur Highway Accident: Iron Rods Rip Through Bus Cabin, Two Killed in Deadly Crash

Delhi-Jaipur National Highway Accident: Two people died tragically in a horrific accident late at night on National Highway 48, Delhi-Jaipur. A private bus travelling from Makrana to Haridwar on the highway collided with a trailer on the bridge in front of BDM Hospital in Kotputli.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

दिल्ली जयपुर हाईवे पर हादसा, पत्रिका फोटो

Accident on Delhi–Jaipur Highway, Patrika Photo

Delhi Jaipur Highway Accident: A horrific accident late at night on National Highway 48, connecting Delhi and Jaipur, resulted in the tragic deaths of two people. A private bus travelling from Makrana to Haridwar collided with a trailer on the flyover in front of BDM Hospital in Kotputli. The iron rods loaded on the trailer pierced through the bus cabin, killing the driver and a woman on the spot. More than 15 passengers travelling in the bus were injured.

This is the full story

According to information, a private bus was travelling from Makrana to Haridwar. Around 11:30 PM, a trailer loaded with iron rods was parked on the flyover in front of BDM Hospital, Kotputli. It is possible that the bus driver did not see the trailer, and due to the bus's high speed, the driver lost control. The iron rods loaded on the trailer pierced the driver's cabin and entered the bus.

There were about 22 passengers on the bus. Due to the intrusion of the iron rods, the bus driver and a woman died on the spot. More than 15 passengers on the bus also sustained injuries. The scene was chaotic, and local residents worked hard to rescue the passengers from the bus and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

Trailer was parked unattended in the dark on the highway

According to Omprakash, the other driver of the bus who narrowly escaped the accident, the bus was travelling from Makrana to Haridwar. There were about 22 passengers on the bus. When they reached in front of BDM Hospital, Kotputli, a trailer was parked on the highway. It was dark at the scene, and the trailer driver had neither placed a parking sign nor used indicators. As the bus ascended the flyover, the driver lost control, and the bus rammed into the trailer from behind.

Rods pierced through the cabin and entered inside

The iron rods loaded on the trailer pierced the bus's cabin and came all the way inside. In the accident, the driver Chandramohan (55), a resident of Ladoli village in Nagaur, and a woman passenger, Bichhu Devi, died, while 16 passengers were injured. They were admitted to the Government BDM Hospital, where they were discharged after first aid.

People rushed to the spot hearing a loud bang

Hearing the loud bang and screams from the accident site, nearby residents rushed to the scene. Local residents rescued the passengers from the bus. The front of the bus was severely damaged due to the collision, trapping several passengers inside. Upon receiving the information, Kotputli police station reached the spot and began relief and rescue operations. Traffic on the highway was also disrupted for some time due to the accident, but it was later restored by the police.

Kotputli SHO Rajesh Sharma stated that the trailer and the damaged bus were moved aside to restore traffic. The trailer driver fled the scene after the accident. Further action will be taken upon filing a report.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 12:16 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Delhi–Jaipur Highway Accident: Iron Rods Rip Through Bus Cabin, Two Killed in Deadly Crash

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