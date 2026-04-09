Delhi–Jaipur Highway Accident: Iron Rods Rip Through Bus Cabin, Two Killed in Deadly Crash

According to Omprakash, the other driver of the bus who narrowly escaped the accident, the bus was travelling from Makrana to Haridwar. There were about 22 passengers on the bus. When they reached in front of BDM Hospital, Kotputli, a trailer was parked on the highway. It was dark at the scene, and the trailer driver had neither placed a parking sign nor used indicators. As the bus ascended the flyover, the driver lost control, and the bus rammed into the trailer from behind.