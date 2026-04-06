Jaipur LPG Alert: Collector Orders Surrender of Cylinders for Certain Consumers, Door-to-Door Checks to be Conducted

Jaipur LPG News: A significant and essential piece of news for domestic gas consumers in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak has issued directives for the strict implementation of the 'One House, One Gas Connection' policy. Following this new decision by the administration, those who have both piped natural gas (PNG) and cylinder (LPG) facilities at home may face increased difficulties.
Collector Sandesh Nayak clarified that households that have already installed a PNG connection must surrender their LPG cylinder connection within the next three months. The Collector issued these instructions during a review meeting held on Friday. The government's intention is clear: to discourage having two types of gas connections in the same household to ensure the equitable distribution of resources.
This step in the city comes at a time when the servers of oil companies are repeatedly experiencing outages. Due to technical glitches in the servers, consumers are facing issues with gas booking, message forwarding, and billing. Although the administration claims there is no shortage of gas cylinders in the state, technical disruptions have affected the supply chain.
The Collector has issued strict orders to gas companies to eliminate any kind of paperwork complexity in the process of providing PNG connections. Company representatives will now visit homes to educate people about the benefits and safety of PNG.
If a PNG line has been installed in your home, you can initiate the surrender process at your nearest gas agency. Failure to do so in a timely manner may lead to future problems such as blocked gas bookings.
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