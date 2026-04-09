LPG Crisis: Oil Companies Implement New April Supply Formula

On the other hand, the LPG crisis has paralysed the city of Jaipur. Those openly engaged in black marketing have moved beyond deserted lanes and shops and are now conducting the dangerous business of illegally refilling cylinders in their own homes. This practice not only flouts the law but also puts thousands of lives at risk. On Wednesday, a joint operation by the special team of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the police in the Bindayaka and Mansarovar areas exposed this illegal trade.