LPG Crisis: Oil Companies Implement New April Supply Formula

File Picture (Soure: Patrika
LPG Crisis: All claims of sufficient availability and supply of domestic gas by gas companies appear to be failing. The companies have implemented a new supply formula in April, reducing the supply of domestic gas cylinders by 20 per cent. The companies have based this 20 per cent cut in supply on sales from April 2025.
This supply formula from the companies has increased the troubles of agency operators and consumers. In such a situation, consumers are not receiving cylinders until 10 days after booking, even when booking after 25 days in April. Agency operators are stating that the cut in supply is forcing consumers to face situations where their cylinders run out multiple times.
On the other hand, the LPG crisis has paralysed the city of Jaipur. Those openly engaged in black marketing have moved beyond deserted lanes and shops and are now conducting the dangerous business of illegally refilling cylinders in their own homes. This practice not only flouts the law but also puts thousands of lives at risk. On Wednesday, a joint operation by the special team of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the police in the Bindayaka and Mansarovar areas exposed this illegal trade.
District Supply Officer Jaipur First, Priyavrat Charan, stated that information was received about illegal refilling of cylinders in a house amidst an inhabited area in Maruti Nagar, Bindayaka. Following this, the special team and Bindayaka police raided the location. Here, Mohanlal Regar was illegally refilling gas from domestic cylinders into small 5 kg cylinders. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was selling gas at a rate of Rs 240 per kilogram. Five domestic cylinders, five uncertified small cylinders, and one commercial cylinder were seized from the spot. The police have taken the accused into custody.
In the Ricco area of Mansarovar, the police apprehended Mehraj Ansari during a raid. Sixteen uncertified 5 kg cylinders were seized from his possession. Following the action, under the direction of the District Supply Officer, a case was registered against Ansari at the Shiprapath police station under the Essential Commodities Act for illegal refilling of domestic gas cylinders.
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