Jaipur Road News: Vande Mataram Road to Become High-Tech, Major Transformation Expected in 6 Months; JDA Unveils New Design

Vande Mataram Road in Jaipur. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur News: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has completed preparations for the rejuvenation of the city's widest road, Vande Mataram Road, which will be seen in a new form with enhanced safety and modern facilities within the next 6 months. Several accident-prone spots have been identified on Vande Mataram Road. Special attention will be given to improving these black spots. Following a recent survey, the JDA has prepared a new design for this 200-foot wide road, considered the widest in the city.
It has a dual objective of improving road safety and enhancing its beauty. Additionally, the lack of footpaths and signboards on the road will be addressed, providing convenience for both pedestrians and drivers. According to officials, this road will be redesigned according to the standards of the Indian Road Congress. This will improve traffic management and reduce disarray on the road.
The new design will include facilities such as a wide main road, service roads, footpaths, and green belts. Furthermore, bus lanes, parking spaces, and underground utility corridors will be constructed, leading to a more improved city infrastructure. This road includes six intersections and two major junctions, including Bharat Mata, Kharbas, Vande Mataram, Hayat, and Iskon Chowk. A JDA official stated, "First, we will implement a proper lane system and reconstruct the entire route according to Indian Road Congress standards, similar to the roads in Delhi and Ahmedabad."
According to a JDA official, the new plan will feature a 35-40 feet wide main road and 20-25 feet wide service roads on both sides. Along with this, footpaths for pedestrians, green belts for greenery, utility corridors for electricity and water lines, and proper arrangements for rainwater drainage will be provided. Another official mentioned, "There will be separate corridors for underground lines for water, sewerage, electricity, telecommunications, gas, and streetlights. We will build bus-ways and parking areas on both sides."
The authority will now make the road not only safer but also more beautiful. The plan is to install memorable sculptures or monuments at six major intersections and plant trees and plants on the dividers. Officials say that within the next 6 months, the road between New Sanganer Road and Muhana Mandi will look completely new and attractive, as the entire stretch is being redecorated and rebuilt.
In the next six months, we expect the appearance of the stretch from New Sanganer Road to Muhana Mandi to be transformed. The part of New Sanganer Road-Muhana Mandi that connects to this stretch will also be given a new look. Approximately 10,000 vehicles pass through this road daily, so the intersections will also be developed accordingly. Another official stated that this project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce the risk of accidents, and create a more organised urban corridor in one of Jaipur's rapidly developing areas.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending