Jaipur Road News: Vande Mataram Road to Become High-Tech, Major Transformation Expected in 6 Months; JDA Unveils New Design

In the next six months, we expect the appearance of the stretch from New Sanganer Road to Muhana Mandi to be transformed. The part of New Sanganer Road-Muhana Mandi that connects to this stretch will also be given a new look. Approximately 10,000 vehicles pass through this road daily, so the intersections will also be developed accordingly. Another official stated that this project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce the risk of accidents, and create a more organised urban corridor in one of Jaipur's rapidly developing areas.