IND vs ZIM: Will India Make a Big Impact or Will Zimbabwe Deliver a Shock? Falodi Satta Bazar Prediction Surprises

Ahead of this crucial encounter, there is some welcome news for Indian fans. The renowned Phalodi Satta Bazaar in Rajasthan currently considers Team India a strong contender in the match. According to the prevailing rates in the market, India's chances of winning are assessed as higher. Currently, the rate is at 6-7 paise, indicating a lower return on India's victory and a higher return on Zimbabwe's win. Although Zimbabwe appears relatively weaker on paper, they had surprised everyone by defeating a strong team like Australia in this very World Cup. Therefore, there is absolutely no room for complacency in this match.