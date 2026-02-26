26 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

IND vs ZIM: Will India Make a Big Impact or Will Zimbabwe Deliver a Shock? Falodi Satta Bazar Prediction Surprises

India vs Zimbabwe Prediction: India needs a win against Zimbabwe to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Before this crucial match, the Phalodi Satta Bazaar has declared Team India as the strong favourite, bringing relief to the fans.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

Phalodi Satta Bazaar: Defending champions India has reached a 'do or die' situation. They must secure a victory against Zimbabwe on Thursday to stay in contention for the semi-finals. This match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where both teams will enter the field under immense pressure on a humid evening. Another loss could lead to either team's exit from the tournament.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, there is some welcome news for Indian fans. The renowned Phalodi Satta Bazaar in Rajasthan currently considers Team India a strong contender in the match. According to the prevailing rates in the market, India's chances of winning are assessed as higher. Currently, the rate is at 6-7 paise, indicating a lower return on India's victory and a higher return on Zimbabwe's win. Although Zimbabwe appears relatively weaker on paper, they had surprised everyone by defeating a strong team like Australia in this very World Cup. Therefore, there is absolutely no room for complacency in this match.

Predictions Have Been Accurate Before

The predictions from the Phalodi Satta Bazaar have been in the spotlight before. Prior to the previous encounter between India and Pakistan, a prediction of India's victory was also made here. The outcome later matched the prediction, with Team India defeating Pakistan by 61 runs.

How the Phalodi Satta Bazaar Began

According to locals, there used to be a fruit market in the Gandhi Chowk area of Phalodi. During the traders' free time, bets were placed on events related to wins and losses, rain, crops, or livestock. Gradually, this practice evolved into an organised betting business, and rates began to be set for various sectors, from sports to politics. Over time, this market has also advanced technologically. Now, betting facilities are available from anywhere through mobile applications, transforming this traditional system into a high-tech one.

Note: The information provided here is based on insights from individuals knowledgeable about the betting markets in Phalodi. Our intention is not to promote gambling in any way.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Feb 2026 02:51 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IND vs ZIM: Will India Make a Big Impact or Will Zimbabwe Deliver a Shock? Falodi Satta Bazar Prediction Surprises

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: Work Begins on Four-Lane Underpass Here, Rs 14.37 Crore to Be Spent; Relief from Traffic Jams to Follow

Four-lane underpass
Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain: Mercury Reaches 36.3°C in Barmer; Rain Likely in Rajasthan Tomorrow — Check Meteorological Department’s Forecast

IMD rain alert, Chardham Yatra, departure of monsoon, hindi news, IMD alert, landslide in uttarakhand, monsoon, orange alert, patrika news, rain, rajasthan news, Red Alert, roads closed due to rain, up news, up weather, uttarakhand weather, weather alert, Western disturbance
Jaipur

Khatu Shyam Lakkhi Mela: Special Train Extended to Delhi Sarai Rohilla for Devotees

Railway Khatushyam Mela devotees big relief Mela special train will run from Delhi Sarai Rohilla
Jaipur

Rajasthan Government Jobs: 6 Major State Recruitment Drives, Full Details from Interviews to Results

Jaipur

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Flagpole Touches Live Wire, Family Devastated

खाटूश्यामजी जा रहे पदयात्री दिनेश प्रजापत की करंट लगने से मौत, पत्रिका फोटो
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.