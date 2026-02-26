IND vs ZIM: Will India Make a Big Impact or Will Zimbabwe Deliver a Shock? Falodi Satta Bazar Prediction Surprises

Phalodi Satta Bazaar: Defending champions India has reached a 'do or die' situation. They must secure a victory against Zimbabwe on Thursday to stay in contention for the semi-finals. This match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where both teams will enter the field under immense pressure on a humid evening. Another loss could lead to either team's exit from the tournament.
Ahead of this crucial encounter, there is some welcome news for Indian fans. The renowned Phalodi Satta Bazaar in Rajasthan currently considers Team India a strong contender in the match. According to the prevailing rates in the market, India's chances of winning are assessed as higher. Currently, the rate is at 6-7 paise, indicating a lower return on India's victory and a higher return on Zimbabwe's win. Although Zimbabwe appears relatively weaker on paper, they had surprised everyone by defeating a strong team like Australia in this very World Cup. Therefore, there is absolutely no room for complacency in this match.
The predictions from the Phalodi Satta Bazaar have been in the spotlight before. Prior to the previous encounter between India and Pakistan, a prediction of India's victory was also made here. The outcome later matched the prediction, with Team India defeating Pakistan by 61 runs.
According to locals, there used to be a fruit market in the Gandhi Chowk area of Phalodi. During the traders' free time, bets were placed on events related to wins and losses, rain, crops, or livestock. Gradually, this practice evolved into an organised betting business, and rates began to be set for various sectors, from sports to politics. Over time, this market has also advanced technologically. Now, betting facilities are available from anywhere through mobile applications, transforming this traditional system into a high-tech one.
Note: The information provided here is based on insights from individuals knowledgeable about the betting markets in Phalodi. Our intention is not to promote gambling in any way.
