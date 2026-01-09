BJP Leader Naresh Solanki Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan

Tractor Trolley Overturned: A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday in Arjunpura village, located in the Borkheda police station area of Kota, resulting in the death of 30-year-old Naresh Solanki. Naresh Solanki was the minister of the BJP Borkheda Mandal. The accident happened while Naresh and his father were going to the vegetable market with potatoes in a tractor-trolley. Suddenly, the tractor-trolley lost control and overturned, crushing Naresh under the trolley.