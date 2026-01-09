BJP Leader Naresh Solanki Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan

Representative Image
Tractor Trolley Overturned: A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday in Arjunpura village, located in the Borkheda police station area of Kota, resulting in the death of 30-year-old Naresh Solanki. Naresh Solanki was the minister of the BJP Borkheda Mandal. The accident happened while Naresh and his father were going to the vegetable market with potatoes in a tractor-trolley. Suddenly, the tractor-trolley lost control and overturned, crushing Naresh under the trolley.
According to the police, Naresh's father was driving the tractor, and Naresh was sitting on top of the potato sacks in the trolley. As the tractor gained speed, it lost control, and the trolley overturned. Naresh sustained severe injuries in the accident and was trapped under the trolley.
Relatives and local residents took Naresh to a private hospital, but due to his deteriorating condition, he was referred to MBS Hospital. He was declared dead during treatment there. The police sent the body for post-mortem and subsequently handed it over to the deceased's family.
