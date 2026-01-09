9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Kota

BJP Leader Naresh Solanki Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan

Naresh Solanki, 30, died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Arjunpura, Kota. He was going to the vegetable market with potatoes in the trolley behind the tractor.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

tractor overturns

Representative Image

Tractor Trolley Overturned: A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday in Arjunpura village, located in the Borkheda police station area of Kota, resulting in the death of 30-year-old Naresh Solanki. Naresh Solanki was the minister of the BJP Borkheda Mandal. The accident happened while Naresh and his father were going to the vegetable market with potatoes in a tractor-trolley. Suddenly, the tractor-trolley lost control and overturned, crushing Naresh under the trolley.

Father was driving the tractor, Naresh was sitting in the trolley

According to the police, Naresh's father was driving the tractor, and Naresh was sitting on top of the potato sacks in the trolley. As the tractor gained speed, it lost control, and the trolley overturned. Naresh sustained severe injuries in the accident and was trapped under the trolley.

Relatives and local residents took Naresh to a private hospital, but due to his deteriorating condition, he was referred to MBS Hospital. He was declared dead during treatment there. The police sent the body for post-mortem and subsequently handed it over to the deceased's family.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 08:11 am

News / Rajasthan / Kota / BJP Leader Naresh Solanki Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Roadways to re-engage retired conductors on contract with Rs 18,000 pay, incentives extra

Rajasthan-Roadways
Kota

Rajasthan: Road connecting two states begins construction after 40 years, villagers garland MLA with 51kg garland using JCB

Suresh-Dhakhad
Kota

Rajasthan Braces for Cold Snap: Yellow Alert Issued for Chill, Cold Day, and Dense Fog in Several Districts

Mumbai rains New Year 2026
Kota

256 Crore Three-Lane Bridge to be Built Over Chambal River in Rajasthan, Strengthening Connectivity Between Kota and Bundi

three-lane-bridge
Kota

Rajasthan schools to remain closed for two days, giving children three-day consecutive holiday

school-Holiday
Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.