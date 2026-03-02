2 March 2026,

Monday

Kota

Katra Express Train Catches Fire, Major Accident Averted on Holi Thanks to Ticket Inspector’s Vigilance

Rajasthan News: Panic erupted among passengers on the Katra Express due to a fire on the occasion of Holi, but a major accident was averted thanks to the alertness of the ticket inspector in time.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

A potential major accident was averted due to the swift action of a ticket inspector during a fire incident on train number 19803 Kota-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, which operates under West Central Railway. According to information, the train departed from Mathura at 9 PM. While checking tickets, ticket inspector Insaf Ali, who was on duty, smelled burning.

He immediately looked out of the door and saw smoke and flames near the wheels of coach B-3. Understanding the seriousness of the situation, he immediately pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt at approximately 9:40 PM. Following this, with the help of the onboard staff, efforts were made to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers available in various coaches. The fire was completely brought under control with the use of a total of 15 fire extinguishers.

The incident was reported to the authorities through the control room. As a precautionary measure, the power supply in the concerned section was temporarily suspended, and train movement on adjacent tracks was halted. After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey towards its destination at 10:03 PM. A technical inspection was conducted at the next station to ensure safety. The railway administration has lauded the alertness and courage of Insaf Ali.

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Katra Express Train Catches Fire, Major Accident Averted on Holi Thanks to Ticket Inspector's Vigilance

