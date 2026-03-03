3 March 2026,

Tuesday

Kota

Rajasthan to Get Another New Airport: Chief Minister to Lay Foundation Stone on March 7; Rs 4,600 Crore Projects Also to Be Launched

March 7th is set to be an important day for Rajasthan. On this day, the foundation stone for a new Greenfield airport will be laid in the state. Alongside this, two major water projects in the state will also be inaugurated.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 03, 2026

Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport

Photo – AI Generated

Kota: March 7 is set to be an important day in strengthening the infrastructure of Rajasthan. On this day, the foundation stone will be laid for the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, along with drinking water and irrigation projects worth ₹4600 crore. Preparations at the administrative and political levels have been expedited in this regard.

In connection with the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar recently held a meeting with officials to review the arrangements related to the event. He gave necessary instructions on points related to the stage, security, traffic, and public facilities. Following this, discussions regarding the program were also held in separate meetings of the BJP city and rural units. Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, City District President Rakesh Jain, and Rural President Prem Gochar, along with other office bearers, were present in the meetings.

Air Connectivity to Get a Boost

Energy Minister Nagar stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu will attend the event on March 7. The Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport will be formally inaugurated during this ceremony. This airport will be instrumental in improving air connectivity in the region in the future.

The groundbreaking ceremony for water and irrigation projects worth ₹4600 crore will also be held during the same event. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Nineara project worth ₹1100 crore and the Parvan project worth ₹3500 crore will be launched. These schemes are expected to provide relief to issues related to drinking water supply and agricultural irrigation. A video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be broadcast during the program.

Districts Around Kota to Benefit Greatly

Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma said that development work in the region is continuously progressing with the schemes of the central and state governments. Meanwhile, City District President Rakesh Jain informed that the hurdles related to the airport project were removed due to the efforts of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event scheduled for March 7 is considered a significant step towards development for Kota and its surrounding areas.

Published on:

03 Mar 2026 08:30 am

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Rajasthan to Get Another New Airport: Chief Minister to Lay Foundation Stone on March 7; Rs 4,600 Crore Projects Also to Be Launched

