Rajasthan to Get Another New Airport: Chief Minister to Lay Foundation Stone on March 7; Rs 4,600 Crore Projects Also to Be Launched

In connection with the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar recently held a meeting with officials to review the arrangements related to the event. He gave necessary instructions on points related to the stage, security, traffic, and public facilities. Following this, discussions regarding the program were also held in separate meetings of the BJP city and rural units. Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, City District President Rakesh Jain, and Rural President Prem Gochar, along with other office bearers, were present in the meetings.