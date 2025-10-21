History-sheeter Dennis Bawaria dies in SMS Hospital, abducted by miscreants two days prior

This car was used to abduct history-sheeter Denis. (Photo: Patrika)
Jhunjhunu: History-sheeter Denis Bawaria of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan died during treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday. Two days prior, Denis was abducted and brutally beaten by some miscreants. The police had recovered him in a serious condition a few hours after the incident. He was admitted to SMS Hospital in a critical condition, where history-sheeter Denis Bawaria died during treatment.
According to information, history-sheeter Denis Bawaria, a resident of Jeet Ki Dhani, was sitting in a Scorpio near a liquor shop located on the Churu bypass at 10:30 PM on Sunday. At that time, 6 miscreants riding in two camper vehicles surrounded him and brutally beat him. After this, they abducted the history-sheeter.
However, out of fear of arrest, the miscreants dropped Denis near Rasoda village and fled from the spot. The police recovered history-sheeter Denis a few hours after the abduction. But, due to his serious condition, he was taken to the government hospital in Jhunjhunu. From where he was referred to Jaipur. History-sheeter Denis was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital. Where he died during treatment at around 10 AM. It is being said that the miscreants had broken both his legs, due to which his condition remained critical.
The miscreants sped away to escape from the police. During this, the miscreants' vehicle rammed into a trailer near Ajitgarh village. In this accident, history-sheeters Babu Lal Mukundgarh and Vinod Meena, who were involved in the abduction, died, and three miscreants were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Mandawa.
