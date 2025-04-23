From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

An exceptional student from a young age, Aditya topped the science stream in Jhajjar district, Haryana, in his 12th-grade examinations. He then gained admission to NIT Allahabad and completed his graduation in Mechanical Engineering. He had previously cleared numerous examinations and left several jobs.

Relocated to Haryana Two Decades Ago Aditya Vikram Agarwal’s father, Ramavatar Agarwal, resides in Bahadurgarh. He works as a purchase manager in an international tile company. Around three decades ago, upon securing his job, he moved with his family from Bijoli village to Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Although they visit once or twice a month, the family primarily resides in Bahadurgarh.

Aditya Vikram Agarwal’s success has brought joy not only to Bijoli village but also to the town of Chidaawa, where his maternal home is located. His maternal uncle, Mahendra Goyal, and his family live in Chauhanon ki Dhani, while two other maternal uncles, Anil Goyal and Ramesh Goyal, reside in Shiv Colony, Chidaawa. Another maternal uncle, Mukesh, lives in Surat. Upon hearing the news of Aditya’s top-ten ranking, sweets were distributed at his maternal home to celebrate.

Consistently Leaving Jobs, Aiming for IAS He even became a senior manager at a renowned company, securing a lucrative job with a high salary package. Subsequently, Aditya Vikram Agarwal took the PO exam for a bank and succeeded on his first attempt, securing a position at PNB Bank, but he did not join.

During this time, he also appeared for the RBI Grade B officer examination, reaching the interview stage, but he did not attend the interview and withdrew. About a month ago, Aditya Vikram Agarwal also passed the ASO exam for the Central Secretariat. He was just about to join when the IAS results were announced on Tuesday, fulfilling Aditya Vikram Agarwal’s dream. His sister, Priyanka, is a software engineer.