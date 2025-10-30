Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan: Work Begins on Four-Lane Overbridge Here, Offering Relief from Traffic Congestion

Four Lane Overbridge: The work on the overbridge at the long-pending Police Line railway crossing here in Rajasthan has finally resumed.

Jhunjhunu

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Four-lane-overbridge

Jhunjhunu: The work on the long-pending overbridge at the Police Line railway crossing has finally resumed. It is now claimed that the overbridge will be completed by January 2027. This overbridge will be a four-lane structure.

The foundation stone for the overbridge was laid on Wednesday by Jhunjhunu MLA Rajendra Bhambu after performing a ground-breaking ceremony. During the event, he stated that he had made three major promises to the public during the by-elections. The first promise was to construct an overbridge at the Police Line crossing. This work has commenced today and is expected to be completed within one to one-and-a-half years.

He added that development works are progressing rapidly in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari for this approval. The MLA informed that development works worth over ₹350 crore have been sanctioned in the Jhunjhunu assembly constituency so far, with many works already completed and the remaining ones in progress.

Second Promise: Auditorium

The MLA stated that his second promise was to get the auditorium work completed. That work will also be initiated soon. Additionally, the third promise was to resolve the problem of waterlogging in the city during the monsoon. That promise will also be fulfilled.

Significant Impact of Patrika's Campaign

Rajasthan Patrika had drawn the attention of the administration and public representatives towards this incomplete work by continuously running news campaigns titled 'Overbridge Banao Sarkar' and 'Ek Pul Bahut Door'. The work has now resumed following this. Whenever the district in-charge minister and other leaders visited, they were always asked the question: "When will the overbridge start?"

Know Where the Funds Will Come From

RSRDC Project Manager Pawan Jain stated that an amount of ₹51.88 crore has been sanctioned for the overbridge. The work had stalled earlier due to a lack of funds. Fifty percent of the amount will be contributed by the railways and fifty percent by the state government. The work is scheduled to be completed by January 27, 2027.

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 01:05 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jhunjhunu / Rajasthan: Work Begins on Four-Lane Overbridge Here, Offering Relief from Traffic Congestion

