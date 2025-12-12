Auto Driver Abducts and Rapes Woman Passenger in Ghaziabad

The incident occurred in the Madhuban Bapudham police station area of Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region. The victim stated that she works as a domestic helper, doing chores in homes to support her family. On the night of December 4th, around 9 PM, she was waiting for a ride at Samrat Chowk in the Vijay Nagar area to return home after finishing her work. An auto-rickshaw driver arrived. The victim boarded the auto, but soon after, she felt intensely thirsty and asked the driver for water. The auto driver gave her a drugged drink, after which she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself on a bed in an unfamiliar place. Later, she discovered she was in the auto driver's house in Kashiram Colony, within the Madhuban Bapudham police station area.