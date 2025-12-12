Auto Driver Abducts and Rapes Woman Passenger in Ghaziabad

Woman Passenger Rape: An auto-rickshaw driver abducted a woman passenger in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to the national capital. He then took her to his house and raped her. Not only this, the auto driver also threatened to kill the woman if she revealed anything about the incident, which left her terrified. However, three days after the incident, the woman gathered courage and lodged a complaint with the police against the auto driver. The police have arrested the auto driver and sent him to jail.
The incident occurred in the Madhuban Bapudham police station area of Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region. The victim stated that she works as a domestic helper, doing chores in homes to support her family. On the night of December 4th, around 9 PM, she was waiting for a ride at Samrat Chowk in the Vijay Nagar area to return home after finishing her work. An auto-rickshaw driver arrived. The victim boarded the auto, but soon after, she felt intensely thirsty and asked the driver for water. The auto driver gave her a drugged drink, after which she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself on a bed in an unfamiliar place. Later, she discovered she was in the auto driver's house in Kashiram Colony, within the Madhuban Bapudham police station area.
The Madhuban Bapudham police station stated that the woman filed a written complaint on December 7th. After an investigation, the accused auto driver, Vicky, was arrested. ACP Kavinagar Surya Bali Maurya informed that the accused auto driver has been sent to jail. The police are continuing strict legal action against the accused. In her complaint, the victim stated that she had taken the auto from Samrat Chowk in Vijay Nagar. After drinking the water, she lost consciousness in the auto. When she regained consciousness, she was in a bedroom of a house, her clothes were off, and the auto driver was lying naked beside her.
According to the victim, when she questioned the auto driver, he threatened to kill her and told her to remain silent. This terrified the woman, and she quietly went home. However, when she arrived home late, her family questioned her, and the victim disclosed the entire incident. Her family then encouraged her, and she approached the police on December 7th. The police have sent the auto driver to jail and are continuing further proceedings. This is not the first incident of rape in the Delhi-NCR region; several similar cases have come to light previously.
Indeed, this is not the first case in the Delhi-NCR where a woman passenger has been abducted and raped. Prior to this, on December 4th, a four-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Narela, Delhi. The police arrested her neighbour in connection with this case. The accused had raped the child with such brutality that her private parts were torn. Additionally, a case of rape of a four-year-old girl was reported in North-West Delhi. The victim in this case is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. These cases are merely examples.
