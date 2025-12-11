11 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Mumbai

ED and ATS Conduct Major Raids Across Maharashtra in Terror Funding Case, Search 40 Locations

This raid in Borivali village of Bhiwandi was conducted jointly by the NIA and ATS.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Maharashtra Police Raid

Image: IANS/file

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have conducted a major raid in the Padgha area of Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, in connection with a suspected terror funding case. According to an official, the search operation began early on Thursday morning in Padgha, located near Bhiwandi. The action was carried out simultaneously at multiple locations.

Reports indicate that teams from the ED and ATS raided approximately 40 locations. Officials stated that the action in Borivali village in Padgha was based on information received from previous ATS operations in the area. During this, the homes of several suspects were searched, and they were questioned.

Essentially, the ED is investigating suspicious financial transactions in this case, while the Maharashtra ATS is assisting the central agency at the local level. The Thane police have increased security in the area.

Sinister Designs Fueled by Foreign Funding!

Among the most shocking revelations from the investigation so far is that Sakib Nachan, a resident of Borivali village near Bhiwandi, was allegedly attempting to create a separate country out of the village. He had named this alleged 'country' 'Al-Sham'. The investigation also revealed that he had already prepared plans to establish a separate constitution, his own cabinet, and an administrative structure.

Sakib Nachan had ties to the banned organisation 'Students Islamic Movement of India' (SIMI). He is also accused of inciting youth to form sleeper cells.

Investigating agencies suspect foreign funding in this case. During the investigation, a suspicious financial network has been uncovered, and ED, NIA, and ATS teams are continuously working to identify individuals connected to it.

An official stated that the ATS has seized 19 mobile phones and objectionable material and documents related to radicalisation. Officials are hopeful that some important leads will be found soon. The investigation is progressing rapidly.

Sakib Arrested by NIA, Later Died

It is noteworthy that in June this year, the ATS, in collaboration with the Thane Rural Police, conducted a large-scale search operation at the residences of former SIMI office-bearer Sakib Nachan and other suspected members and supporters of the banned organisation, along with 22 others, in Borivali, Padgha. Additionally, the NIA had also raided Padgha two years ago in connection with some terrorist activities. The NIA had arrested Sakib Nachan from Padgha. Sakib died in a Delhi hospital in June this year.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 12:27 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / ED and ATS Conduct Major Raids Across Maharashtra in Terror Funding Case, Search 40 Locations

Patrika Site Logo

