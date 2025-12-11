ED and ATS Conduct Major Raids Across Maharashtra in Terror Funding Case, Search 40 Locations

It is noteworthy that in June this year, the ATS, in collaboration with the Thane Rural Police, conducted a large-scale search operation at the residences of former SIMI office-bearer Sakib Nachan and other suspected members and supporters of the banned organisation, along with 22 others, in Borivali, Padgha. Additionally, the NIA had also raided Padgha two years ago in connection with some terrorist activities. The NIA had arrested Sakib Nachan from Padgha. Sakib died in a Delhi hospital in June this year.