Maharashtra Drugs Factory Busted, 192 Crore Worth of Mephedrone Seized, 3 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken a significant action against drugs in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. The DRI has busted an illegal factory manufacturing mephedrone (MD). The agency seized 128 kg of MD drugs from the spot, with an estimated value of ₹192 crore. The mastermind behind running the factory has also been arrested in this operation. Two other accused were apprehended from the spot along with him.
According to information, this secret operation was named 'Operation Hinterland Brew' and was carried out on Sunday and Monday. During the raid, along with 128 kg of MD, the DRI also seized 245 kg of raw material used for making narcotic substances and the entire processing setup.
Officials stated that this drug factory was operating in the rural area of Karanja (Ghadge), about 60 km from Wardha. To evade the eyes of investigating agencies, the illegal unit was being run in a simple tin-shed amidst bushes.
Initial investigation has revealed that this illegal unit was established only a few months ago. Due to increasing surveillance under the anti-narcotics operation 'Operation Thunder' in Nagpur city, the smugglers had to shift their base to this village in the Wardha district, adjacent to Nagpur. However, the Wardha police were unaware of this racket.
The mastermind involved in this illegal trade claims to be a chemist and had set up this drug factory himself. For this, he had purchased two plots in the area and personally oversaw the entire production process. Officials had previously spotted these three accused transporting a consignment of narcotics in Nagpur. Following this, an investigation led to the discovery of this hidden drug factory.
A case has been registered against all three accused under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The DRI is conducting intensive interrogation to uncover their entire supply chain.
