Maharashtra Drugs Factory Busted, 192 Crore Worth of Mephedrone Seized, 3 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken a significant action against drugs in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. The DRI has busted an illegal factory manufacturing mephedrone (MD). The agency seized 128 kg of MD drugs from the spot, with an estimated value of ₹192 crore. The mastermind behind running the factory has also been arrested in this operation. Two other accused were apprehended from the spot along with him.