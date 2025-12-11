Former Manager Acquitted in Rape Case After 13 Years of Relationship and 3 Abortions; Court Cites Victim's Maturity

Image: AI
A married former manager from Mumbai has been acquitted by a local court of charges of rape under the false promise of marriage. The complainant woman stated that their relationship lasted for 13 years, during which she underwent three abortions. Despite this, the accused did not marry her.
Sessions Court Judge SS Adkar, while delivering the verdict, stated that the physical relationship was established with the consent of both parties. The court clarified that the complainant woman was well-educated and mature, and was fully aware of the situation.
The court observed that when this alleged love affair began, the woman was around 30 years old and, as a mature woman, she was fully aware of the consequences of her actions. Therefore, it cannot be said that she was lured into the physical relationship.
In his judgment, the judge stated that the woman herself admitted to meeting the accused's wife in 2001-2002. This implies that at the time of her first physical relationship with the accused, she was fully aware that he was married.
Citing Supreme Court judgments, the court concluded that this was not a case of rape or fraud under a false promise. The judge remarked, "It is clear that the relationship in this case was consensual. The victim woman was neither coerced nor misled about any facts. She acted voluntarily."
The court's verdict also mentioned that the complainant woman filed the FIR solely because the accused did not marry her, which angered her. The woman had registered the FIR at the Matunga police station in Mumbai on February 26, 2014.
In her complaint, the woman stated that she and the accused worked in the same company, where she was employed as an administrator. In September 2001, the accused called her to his home under the pretext of illness, and their relationship began from there.
The woman alleged that the initial sexual relations were against her will, but later the accused engaged in physical relations multiple times by promising love and marriage. The prosecution presented evidence in court that the complainant woman became pregnant three times in 2001, 2010, and 2012, and underwent abortions on all three occasions at the accused's behest.
Their relationship deteriorated when the accused refused to marry her, stating that his wife was pregnant. In December 2013, the accused allegedly also threatened the woman.
After hearing the statements of seven witnesses and the arguments from both sides, the judge found that the prosecution failed to prove its charges. The judge emphasized that the woman not only continued the relationship despite knowing the accused was married but also admitted to distributing sweets at the company after the accused's child was born.
The court clarified that merely engaging in a physical relationship under the promise of marriage cannot be considered fraud or rape, especially when the relationship is consensual and the victim is fully aware of the reality. On this basis, the accused was declared innocent.
