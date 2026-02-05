PNB Gold Scam of Rs 6.50 Crore: AGM Explains When Victims Will Receive Full Claim and How Gold Will Be Paid?

Sudhir Kumar Sahu, AGM, PNB Mandal Office Hanumangarh (Photo: Patrika)
Jhunjhunu PNB Gold Loan Scam: Victims of the multi-crore gold embezzlement at Punjab National Bank (PNB) located at Nansa Gate in Nawalgarh city are repeatedly visiting the bank, their minds filled with numerous questions.
Will they get back the jewellery kept as collateral for loans, what if the ornaments are not found, what will happen in the case of fake loans taken in their names, and so on. To address these queries, Patrika spoke with Sudhir Kumar Sahu, AGM of PNB's regional office in Hanumangarh.
Question: How long might it take for affected customers to receive compensation or claims?
Answer: Our senior management, the investigation team, and the bank's local staff are all engaged in the investigation. We are striving to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and initiate the claim settlement process. While we cannot provide a specific timeline for claim settlement, our top management is holding special meetings regarding this matter and is working on a plan for the earliest possible resolution.
Question: What are the chances of those whose gold has gone missing getting back their original ornaments?
Answer: Not all the gold has been stolen from the bank. If the stolen gold is recovered by the police, it will be handed over to the bank by the court. After identification by the affected customers and verification based on the records of ornaments kept at the time of taking the loan, the gold will be returned to the customer. In case the gold is not recovered, customers will be compensated with the value of the gold as per the bank's prescribed procedure.
Question: What if someone insists on getting their original ornaments back instead of the money?
Answer: This is beyond anyone's control. Even if recovered, the original form of the ornaments might be altered. The bank is a financial institution, and we can assure you that customers will not suffer any financial loss. Customers will receive full compensation for the value of their gold.
Question: Has the bank appointed a special help desk or nodal officer to address the grievances of affected customers?
Answer: Currently, the entire branch is committed to serving customers in this matter. A special counter has also been set up at the bank, where officers are conducting thorough investigations. If there is no discrepancy between the gold claimed by the customer and the gold recorded in our records, the customer can deposit their full loan amount and retrieve their ornaments.
Question: How will the bank provide relief to those whose names have been used to obtain fraudulent loans?
Answer: A detailed investigation is underway by the bank management in this regard as well. We will be able to provide an answer only after the investigation report is received.
Question: Will such victims need to file a separate FIR with the police themselves, or will there be a collective action at the bank level?
Answer: Since the fraud has occurred against the bank, an FIR has already been lodged by the bank at its level. However, this is also an individual matter for such customers, so they can contact the police and file a complaint themselves, following which the police will take action as per rules.
Question: What concrete steps will the bank management take for the recovery of dues from the accused?
Answer: We will have to wait for the investigation to be completed. Action will be taken as per the bank's established procedure after the investigation. For NPA accounts where recovery stops, legal action will be initiated as per the established procedure. Departmental action will be taken against guilty officials, and if there is a criminal angle, police action will follow.
Question: Can customers whose ornaments are found to be safe retrieve their gold immediately if they wish?
Answer: Absolutely. If there is no difference between the customer's claim and the bank's records, the bank has no objection to returning their gold.
Question: After this incident, how can customers trust the bank?
Answer: Punjab National Bank is very sensitive about its reputation. Therefore, following this incident of fraud, senior officials have been continuously visiting. An investigation team headed by a Chief Inspector is working on the case. I appeal to the customers to place their full trust in the bank; genuine customers will not suffer any loss. In the future, customers seeking loans should not be misled by anyone or use intermediaries; they should contact the bank directly.
Question: Is gold loan still being disbursed from this PNB branch?
Answer: Since a report of fraud has emerged from this branch, the gold loan authority of the branch has been suspended until the investigation is complete. Gold loans are being disbursed regularly at PNB's Ghoomchakar Nawalgarh branch.
