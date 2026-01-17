17 January 2026,

Saturday

Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Return of ‘Mawath’, Further Dip in Temperatures Likely

According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of Mawath in the coming days, which could further increase the cold. Details are inside.

2 min read

Jhunjhunu

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

IMD rain alert

Image: Patrika

Jhunjhunu district witnessed a change in weather patterns on Friday. Amidst the severe cold that had persisted for the past few days, the weather took a turn. Cloudy skies prevailed throughout the day. However, people experienced a mixed effect of sunshine and cold throughout the day.

The morning began with clear weather, offering some respite to the public. But as the day progressed, bright sunshine appeared in the afternoon, and the temperature recorded an increase. Despite this, as evening approached, the weather began to cool down again, and the effect of the cold intensified once more. On Friday, an increase was recorded in both the maximum and minimum temperatures.

According to the Pilani Weather Centre, the maximum temperature rose from 25.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 25.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature also increased from 3.9 degrees to 5.0 degrees Celsius.

Despite the rise in temperature, the effect of the cold persisted in the morning and night. At night, the chill in the weather increased, causing people to shiver. In the early mornings, people were seen wrapped in warm clothes to protect themselves from the cold. In rural areas, people were seen trying to find relief from the cold by lighting bonfires. People were observed warming their hands around bonfires at bus stands, intersections, and markets.

The impact of the cold was more pronounced on schoolchildren and the elderly. In the afternoon, with the sunshine, there was a slight increase in activity in the markets, and people enjoyed the sun. According to the weather department's forecast, the weather is expected to remain clear in the coming days. However, weather experts suggest that there is a possibility of 'Mawth' (winter rains) in the district in the next few days. If 'Mawth' occurs, the intensity of the cold could increase further.

News / Rajasthan / Jhunjhunu / Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Return of 'Mawath', Further Dip in Temperatures Likely

