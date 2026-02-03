Shekhawati News: Major gold scam at PNB branch, bank manager siphons off Rs 6.50 crore worth of gold

According to the registered case, hundreds of packets of gold jewellery were kept in the strong room's gold safe against gold loans provided to customers. Out of these, real gold jewellery from 73 packets was removed and replaced with imitation jewellery, while the weight of jewellery in 3 packets was found to be less. In the bank's preliminary investigation, a total of 4198 grams of gold jewellery was found to be missing, with an estimated value of approximately ₹6.50 crore. The actual quantity of stolen gold will be determined after a detailed investigation.