IPS Officer Convicted for Stripping and Beating Man, Filing False Case

This case is related to the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Lokeshwar Singh became the SP of Pithoragarh district after being transferred from Champawat. Lakshmi Dutt Joshi, a resident of Pithoragarh, had filed a petition on February 8, 2023. Lakshmi Dutt Joshi had alleged that SP Lokeshwar Singh had called him to the office and tortured him. Upon resistance, the then SP Lokeshwar Singh had called six police personnel and stripped him. After that, he was severely beaten. He sustained serious injuries in the assault. It is alleged that the then SP Lokeshwar Singh had also tortured him previously. A false case was registered against him and he was sent to jail. The complaint of Lakshmi Dutt was being investigated by the State Police Authority. Yesterday, the authority delivered its verdict, declaring the then SP Lokeshwar Singh guilty.