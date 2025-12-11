11 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Dehradun

IPS Officer Convicted for Stripping and Beating Man, Filing False Case

IPS Convicted: Charges have been proven against the prominent IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh for summoning an individual to his office, stripping him of his clothes, and assaulting him. This case was being heard by the State Police Authority. The authority has recommended action against the accused former SP.

Dehradun

Dec 11, 2025

IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh has been found guilty of assaulting a person after summoning him to his office.

Former SP Lokeshwar Singh

IPS Convicted: IPS Lokeshwar Singh has been found guilty in the sensational assault case. The State Police Authority has recommended action against him to the Home Department.

This case is related to the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Lokeshwar Singh became the SP of Pithoragarh district after being transferred from Champawat. Lakshmi Dutt Joshi, a resident of Pithoragarh, had filed a petition on February 8, 2023. Lakshmi Dutt Joshi had alleged that SP Lokeshwar Singh had called him to the office and tortured him. Upon resistance, the then SP Lokeshwar Singh had called six police personnel and stripped him. After that, he was severely beaten. He sustained serious injuries in the assault. It is alleged that the then SP Lokeshwar Singh had also tortured him previously. A false case was registered against him and he was sent to jail. The complaint of Lakshmi Dutt was being investigated by the State Police Authority. Yesterday, the authority delivered its verdict, declaring the then SP Lokeshwar Singh guilty.

 Lokeshwar Singh has resigned

Lokeshwar Singh has resigned from his post. He was selected for the UN in October this year. Lokeshwar Singh, a resident of Himachal, served in Uttarakhand for 11 years. During this period, he served as the Superintendent of Police in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Pauri districts. He was selected for the UN during his service in Pauri. Meanwhile, former SP Lokeshwar Singh had stated in an affidavit submitted to the State Police Authority that the allegations were false and baseless. He had said that Lakshmi Dutt Joshi is a criminal-minded person. The authority found contradictions in the SP's affidavits.

Known for his highly honest image

IPS Lokeshwar Singh is known for his highly honest image. While serving as SP in Bageshwar, some people arrived at his office to offer him a bribe of five lakh rupees. The SP immediately had the accused arrested and sent to jail. He gained significant attention thereafter. He cracked down hard on illegal mining operators in Bageshwar. His honesty is discussed throughout Uttarakhand.

