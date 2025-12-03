Dharmendra's Ashes Peacefully Immersed in Haridwar: Deol Family Bids Final Farewell with Dignity, Karan Deol Carries on Tradition

Image Source - 'X' @IANS
Dharmendra ashes immersion haridwar: The ashes of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges river in Haridwar on Wednesday morning with full religious rites. During this emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was present. The main ritual of the immersion was performed with utmost devotion by actor Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. Amidst chanting of mantras and religious rituals, everyone's eyes were moist, while a serene and dignified atmosphere prevailed on the banks of the Ganges.
The Deol family had arrived at the ghat of a private hotel located in the Shravanath Nagar area early in the morning, where the ashes were consigned to the Ganges in accordance with all Vedic traditions in the presence of priests. From the hotel management to the local administration, strict security arrangements were in place. The entire immersion ceremony concluded peacefully, and the family departed for the airport immediately after the rituals were completed.
A day before the immersion, on Tuesday, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and their family members arrived in Haridwar with Dharmendra's ashes. They stayed at the Peeliheet Hotel. In a video that surfaced on Tuesday evening, Sunny Deol was seen sipping tea on the hotel balcony. The video went viral rapidly on social media, showing clear signs of fatigue and emotion on the actor's face.
The 89-year-old Dharmendra breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on November 24. The demise of the actor, who had been battling illness for a long time, sent a wave of grief across the entire Bollywood fraternity. His funeral was held the same day at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, where many veteran artists, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, paid their last respects.
