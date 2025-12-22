Cricketers Jump to Safety as Car Catches Fire

A fire broke out in cricketers’ car in Dehradun.
The family members of the cricketers were thrown into a panic by a major incident of fire in their moving car. This incident occurred near Rispana Bridge in Dehradun on Sunday evening.
According to SHO Sanjeet Kumar of Nehru Police Station, around 5:45 PM, a car caught fire near Rispana Bridge due to technical reasons. Five cricketers from Haldwani were travelling in that car.
As soon as the fire broke out, all five cricketers jumped out and saved their lives. In no time, their car turned into a ball of fire. According to cricket coach Dan Singh Kanyal, all five players have gone towards Nainital district to play an Under-23 cricket match organised by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.
When they stopped at a red light, a fire broke out in the rear of their car. A vendor standing there informed them about this. After this, all five cricketers inside the car got out and immediately took out their kit bags (bags containing bats, gloves, helmets, pads).
This caused a commotion at the scene. The fire brigade managed to control the fire after a lot of effort.
There was a commotion at the scene due to the fire in the cricketers' car. The car was being driven by Atal Paledia. Pradeep Deoli, Neve Bagdwal, Akash, and Paritosh from Kusumkheda, Haldwani, were seated in that car. They had come to Dehradun from Haldwani to play a cricket tournament and were staying at the MLA Hostel.
In the morning, they had gone to play at Ayush Academy in Chhiddarwala and were returning in the evening. Dan Singh Kanyal, director of DK Sports Academy and cricket coach, said that the players' car had stopped at a red light.
The fire in the cricketers' car created a traffic jam on the road. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, brought the fire under control with the help of the fire brigade, and sent the burnt car to the police line.
The traffic was also disrupted due to the fire, and traffic had to be diverted from the other side. The cause of the fire is being investigated. According to coach Kanyal, all the players are safe.
