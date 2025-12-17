Fog Causes Fatal Collision: Car Hits Stationary Truck, Four Dead, Bodies Dismembered

A car crashed into a stationary truck in Rishikesh, leaving it completely mangled
A speeding car, due to fog, collided with a truck parked on the roadside. This heart-wrenching accident occurred in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night around 10:45 PM. A car coming from Haridwar towards Rishikesh collided with a truck parked on the road.
The accident was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Four occupants of the car died on the spot. Pieces of flesh from the bodies of the deceased were scattered on the road.
Police, upon receiving information, used a crane to cut the car and separate it from the truck. Following this, the deaths of four people in the accident were confirmed.
Only two of the deceased in the car accident could be identified. The deceased were identified as Dhiraj Jaiswal (30), son of Deenbandhu Jaiswal, resident of Chandreshwar Nagar, Durga Mandir Road, Rishikesh, and Hariom (22), son of Arvind Kumar, resident of Gumaniwala, Rishikesh. Due to the mutilated state of the bodies, two deceased could not be identified until late at night.
In Rishikesh, a car became a harbinger of death amidst the fog. Four people tragically lost their lives in this accident. According to the police, the investigation revealed that the car driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal standing on the road. Due to the fog and speed, the car went out of control and crashed into the truck parked ahead. According to Kotwal KC Bhatt, the vehicle owner was identified as Sonu Kumar, resident of Chandeshwar Marg, Rishikesh, based on the car's number. Sonu was called, but his phone remained unanswered until late at night.
The sight at the Rishikesh accident site sent shivers down the spine of onlookers. The horrific accident occurred near the railway crossing. The car that collided with the truck parked on the roadside in the fog was completely destroyed.
According to eyewitnesses, the car's roof had been damaged and detached. The bodies of the four car occupants who lost their lives in this accident were scattered on the road, and the road was stained red with blood. Two of the individuals who lost their lives in this accident were residents of Chandreshwar Nagar and Gumaniwala. The police have sent the four mutilated bodies for post-mortem. The police stated that the car was badly trapped beneath the truck.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending