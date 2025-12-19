Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: Trial run begins on elevated section, Delhi now just two-and-a-half hours away

Delhi–Dehradun Expressway to open in the new year. (Photo source: AI)
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The game-changer expressway will soon see increased speed. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stated in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be opened to the public within 10 to 15 days.
The National Highways Authority of India has begun preparations for this. The 12 km elevated section of this expressway was opened for a trial run on Thursday. Only 10 per cent of the U-turn work at Datkali remains in this section. The work on this section is expected to be completed within 15 days.
The expressway has been developed in four sections. The fourth section is from Ganeshpur to Asharodi. Of this 21 km-long section, 12 km is elevated. Additionally, a 340-meter-long tunnel has also been constructed at Datkali. The work on the fourth section is complete. A U-turn is being constructed at Datkali for the temple. This work is also nearly complete, with only ten per cent remaining. NHAI officials are claiming that the remaining work will be completed within the next 15 days. The elevated section has been opened for a trial run, and traffic is now flowing on all six lanes. This expressway will benefit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The distance from Dehradun to Delhi is approximately 210 km. Currently, it takes five to six hours to travel from Doon to Delhi. Once the expressway is operational, people will be able to reach Delhi from Dehradun in just two and a half hours.
Asia's largest wildlife corridor has been built over the Rajaji National Park on this expressway. During the pleasant journey, travellers can observe various wild animals up close and enjoy the beautiful landscapes. This expressway is also being seen as a game-changer for three states. This expressway will be opened for all vehicles in January, in a few days.
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is special in many ways. This project, worth approximately ₹13,000 crore, has its first section from Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the second from Eastern Peripheral to Saharanpur Bypass, the third from Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur, and the fourth from Ganeshpur to Asharodi. Meanwhile, according to NHAI Project Director Saurabh Singh, the work from Asharodi to Ganeshpur in Dehradun is almost complete. A U-turn is being constructed at Datkali, and this work is 90 per cent complete. The remaining work will be finished in the next 15 days. He stated that the elevated section has been opened for trials.
