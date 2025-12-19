19 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: Trial run begins on elevated section, Delhi now just two-and-a-half hours away

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, connecting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will soon offer a thrilling experience of speed. This will make the journey to Delhi smoother and easier. Trial runs have commenced on the elevated section.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

Trial runs have begun on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Delhi–Dehradun Expressway to open in the new year. (Photo source: AI)

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The game-changer expressway will soon see increased speed. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stated in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be opened to the public within 10 to 15 days.

The National Highways Authority of India has begun preparations for this. The 12 km elevated section of this expressway was opened for a trial run on Thursday. Only 10 per cent of the U-turn work at Datkali remains in this section. The work on this section is expected to be completed within 15 days.

The expressway has been developed in four sections. The fourth section is from Ganeshpur to Asharodi. Of this 21 km-long section, 12 km is elevated. Additionally, a 340-meter-long tunnel has also been constructed at Datkali. The work on the fourth section is complete. A U-turn is being constructed at Datkali for the temple. This work is also nearly complete, with only ten per cent remaining. NHAI officials are claiming that the remaining work will be completed within the next 15 days. The elevated section has been opened for a trial run, and traffic is now flowing on all six lanes. This expressway will benefit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The distance from Dehradun to Delhi is approximately 210 km. Currently, it takes five to six hours to travel from Doon to Delhi. Once the expressway is operational, people will be able to reach Delhi from Dehradun in just two and a half hours.

Asia's largest wildlife corridor has been built over the Rajaji National Park on this expressway. During the pleasant journey, travellers can observe various wild animals up close and enjoy the beautiful landscapes. This expressway is also being seen as a game-changer for three states. This expressway will be opened for all vehicles in January, in a few days.

How the Project Progressed

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is special in many ways. This project, worth approximately ₹13,000 crore, has its first section from Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the second from Eastern Peripheral to Saharanpur Bypass, the third from Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur, and the fourth from Ganeshpur to Asharodi. Meanwhile, according to NHAI Project Director Saurabh Singh, the work from Asharodi to Ganeshpur in Dehradun is almost complete. A U-turn is being constructed at Datkali, and this work is 90 per cent complete. The remaining work will be finished in the next 15 days. He stated that the elevated section has been opened for trials.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

19 Dec 2025 08:42 am

English News / National News / Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: Trial run begins on elevated section, Delhi now just two-and-a-half hours away

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.