Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: Trial run begins on elevated section, Delhi now just two-and-a-half hours away

The expressway has been developed in four sections. The fourth section is from Ganeshpur to Asharodi. Of this 21 km-long section, 12 km is elevated. Additionally, a 340-meter-long tunnel has also been constructed at Datkali. The work on the fourth section is complete. A U-turn is being constructed at Datkali for the temple. This work is also nearly complete, with only ten per cent remaining. NHAI officials are claiming that the remaining work will be completed within the next 15 days. The elevated section has been opened for a trial run, and traffic is now flowing on all six lanes. This expressway will benefit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.