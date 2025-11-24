Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dehradun

Brake Failure Leads to Tragic Accident: Bus Plunges into Deep Gorge, Five Devotees Dead, Seven Injured

Five pilgrims from Gujarat have died in a horrific road accident. Their bus plunged into a gorge about 70 metres deep. It is reported that about 29 pilgrims were travelling in the bus. Seven people were also injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

less than 1 minute read
Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Five pilgrims from Gujarat died after their bus fell into a gorge in Tehri, Uttarakhand

Tehri Bus Accident (Image: Patrika)

Tehri Bus Accident: Five pilgrims from Gujarat tragically died in a horrific road accident. It is reported that on Monday afternoon, the Disaster Control Room, Tehri, received information about a bus falling into a gorge near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal in Narendra Nagar police station area. The Disaster Management Department immediately informed the police and SDRF. Upon receiving the information, villagers, police, and SDRF teams from the surrounding areas reached the spot. The team found that a bus had fallen into a gorge about 70 metres deep. The bus was in pieces. The teams immediately launched a rescue operation. The sight of five bodies and groaning injured people around the spot left people stunned. As per the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a total of five SDRF teams from Dhalwala Post, Koti Colony Post, and SDRF Battalion Headquarters were immediately dispatched to the scene. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to brake failure of the bus.

Four men, one woman among the deceased

Local residents also immediately started relief and rescue work. The police and administration team that reached the spot began the rescue to extract the injured from the bus. According to DDMO Brijesh Bhatt, five people died in the accident, including four men and one woman. He stated that three injured individuals have been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh and four to Shri Dev Suman Sub-District Hospital, Narendra Nagar. According to him, the condition of 17 bus passengers is normal. This major incident has caused a stir. The families of the deceased are being informed.

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 05:47 pm

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Brake Failure Leads to Tragic Accident: Bus Plunges into Deep Gorge, Five Devotees Dead, Seven Injured

