Brake Failure Leads to Tragic Accident: Bus Plunges into Deep Gorge, Five Devotees Dead, Seven Injured

Tehri Bus Accident: Five pilgrims from Gujarat tragically died in a horrific road accident. It is reported that on Monday afternoon, the Disaster Control Room, Tehri, received information about a bus falling into a gorge near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal in Narendra Nagar police station area. The Disaster Management Department immediately informed the police and SDRF. Upon receiving the information, villagers, police, and SDRF teams from the surrounding areas reached the spot. The team found that a bus had fallen into a gorge about 70 metres deep. The bus was in pieces. The teams immediately launched a rescue operation. The sight of five bodies and groaning injured people around the spot left people stunned. As per the instructions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a total of five SDRF teams from Dhalwala Post, Koti Colony Post, and SDRF Battalion Headquarters were immediately dispatched to the scene. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to brake failure of the bus.