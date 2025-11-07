Acharya Pramod Krishnam hits out at RJD, says they can even attack PM and CM, forget deputy CM

ChatGPT said: Acharya Pramod Krishnam targets RJD (Photo: IANS)
Pramod Krishnam Targeted RJD: Political tensions have escalated following an attack on Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha. Regarding the incident, Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that people from the RJD could attack not only the Deputy CM but also the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.
Commenting on the attack on Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "This reflects the mentality of the RJD. The history of this regional party is a testament that these people have been resorting to violence from the very beginning. What is there to say about the Deputy CM, they could even attack the vehicles of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister? This is nothing new for them." Further elaborating, Krishnam added that the country's agencies also need to be cautious of them. People cannot even imagine what they might do at any given moment.
It is noteworthy that Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai. The incident reportedly occurred when a group of RJD supporters surrounded the Deputy CM's vehicle. During this, some miscreants also attempted to hurl stones at his convoy. Taking action in the matter, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has instructed officials to take strict action against the culprits and ensure safe and peaceful election campaigning.
Meanwhile, commenting on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement regarding the Muslim community, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "CM Revanth Reddy speaks like a parrot, whereas the truth is that during the Congress government, the insult of Muslim women and the violation of their rights were well-known." He accused the Congress of snatching the rights of Muslims from the outset. He stated that only the BJP is the party that is working to secure the rights of Muslims.
