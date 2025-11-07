Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dehradun

Acharya Pramod Krishnam hits out at RJD, says they can even attack PM and CM, forget deputy CM

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targeted RJD: Acharya Pramod Krishnam strongly criticised the RJD. He said that the people of RJD can attack not only the Deputy CM, but also the PM and CM.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

acharya pramod krishnam targeted rjd

ChatGPT said: Acharya Pramod Krishnam targets RJD (Photo: IANS)

Pramod Krishnam Targeted RJD: Political tensions have escalated following an attack on Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha. Regarding the incident, Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated that people from the RJD could attack not only the Deputy CM but also the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targets RJD

Commenting on the attack on Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "This reflects the mentality of the RJD. The history of this regional party is a testament that these people have been resorting to violence from the very beginning. What is there to say about the Deputy CM, they could even attack the vehicles of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister? This is nothing new for them." Further elaborating, Krishnam added that the country's agencies also need to be cautious of them. People cannot even imagine what they might do at any given moment.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's Convoy Attacked in Lakhisarai

It is noteworthy that Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai. The incident reportedly occurred when a group of RJD supporters surrounded the Deputy CM's vehicle. During this, some miscreants also attempted to hurl stones at his convoy. Taking action in the matter, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has instructed officials to take strict action against the culprits and ensure safe and peaceful election campaigning.

Accusation Against Congress for Snatching Rights of Muslims

Meanwhile, commenting on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement regarding the Muslim community, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "CM Revanth Reddy speaks like a parrot, whereas the truth is that during the Congress government, the insult of Muslim women and the violation of their rights were well-known." He accused the Congress of snatching the rights of Muslims from the outset. He stated that only the BJP is the party that is working to secure the rights of Muslims.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

political

political news

politics

Uttarakhand

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 03:06 pm

English News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Acharya Pramod Krishnam hits out at RJD, says they can even attack PM and CM, forget deputy CM

Big News

View All

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Trending

Weather to Turn Fierce in Next 48 Hours, Yellow Alert for Rain and Lightning, Cold Wave to Grip Hills after Snowfall

Due to the activation of western disturbance, there is a rain alert in many districts of Uttarakhand today and tomorrow
Dehradun

Weather Alert: Uttarakhand on Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms on November 4 and 5, Cold to Intensify

The IMD has issued a rain alert for Uttarakhand on November 4 and 5
Dehradun

Uttarakhand: Recruitment for 692 Principal Posts Cancelled, Know Why Government Took Decision

Direct recruitment of Principal has been cancelled in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Orange alert: warning of heavy rain, hailstorm and snowfall in the hills till 9 October, cold to set in

Heavy rain and snowfall is forecast in Uttarakhand for the next seven days
Dehradun

Landslides in Mussoorie: Ground Subsidence Threatens Homes

Rain
State
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.