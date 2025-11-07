Acharya Pramod Krishnam hits out at RJD, says they can even attack PM and CM, forget deputy CM

Commenting on the attack on Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "This reflects the mentality of the RJD. The history of this regional party is a testament that these people have been resorting to violence from the very beginning. What is there to say about the Deputy CM, they could even attack the vehicles of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister? This is nothing new for them." Further elaborating, Krishnam added that the country's agencies also need to be cautious of them. People cannot even imagine what they might do at any given moment.