Dehradun

PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to address rally on silver jubilee, to give several gifts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Dehradun to participate in a programme organised on the silver jubilee of the establishment of Uttarakhand state.

less than 1 minute read
Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

PM Narendra Modi has reached Dehradun, Uttarakhand today

PM Modi with Uttarakhand CM (Image: Patrika)

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand around 11 AM today. He will address the Silver Jubilee celebrations at FRI in Dehradun. The Prime Minister will be present at the event for approximately two and a half hours. A large crowd has gathered here to welcome the Prime Minister. Over three thousand police personnel have been deployed for the Prime Minister's security. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects, including the Jamrani Dam and Song Dam. At the event at FRI, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for these two dam projects. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth a total of ₹8140 crore in Uttarakhand. He will also release a Silver Jubilee commemorative stamp. In view of the Prime Minister's programme, traffic has been diverted throughout the city. Police forces have been deployed at every corner. A huge crowd has gathered in Dehradun to welcome the Prime Minister. People are eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

PM to inaugurate these projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dharchula's Baram and Dehradun's Purkul transmission lines, as well as solar plants installed in government buildings at a cost of ₹32 crore. Under the Amrit Yojana, he will also inaugurate drinking water supply schemes in 23 zones of Dehradun, polytechnic buildings in Champawat, Tanakpur, Takula, Bageshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, and pumping schemes in Gangolihat, Bageshwar, Pauri, and Srinagar. Additionally, he will inaugurate ten projects worth ₹110.03 crore, flood protection and landslide mitigation works in Dehradun and Pithoragarh, and the astroturf ground at Haldwani Hockey Ground.

