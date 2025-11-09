PM Modi arrives in Dehradun to address rally on silver jubilee, to give several gifts

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand around 11 AM today. He will address the Silver Jubilee celebrations at FRI in Dehradun. The Prime Minister will be present at the event for approximately two and a half hours. A large crowd has gathered here to welcome the Prime Minister. Over three thousand police personnel have been deployed for the Prime Minister's security. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects, including the Jamrani Dam and Song Dam. At the event at FRI, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for these two dam projects. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth a total of ₹8140 crore in Uttarakhand. He will also release a Silver Jubilee commemorative stamp. In view of the Prime Minister's programme, traffic has been diverted throughout the city. Police forces have been deployed at every corner. A huge crowd has gathered in Dehradun to welcome the Prime Minister. People are eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.