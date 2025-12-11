Illegal Currency Trade Busted in Delhi, Police Stunned by Haul of Old Notes

The Crime Branch took possession of the bag and also seized two vehicles belonging to the accused. These vehicles are suspected to have been used in the buying and selling of old notes. Preliminary interrogation at the police station revealed that the accused had purchased this defunct currency at a very low price and were dealing to sell it further at a higher profit. The police are now conducting intensive interrogation of all four accused to ascertain from whom they purchased this large quantity of old currency and how deep the roots of this illegal network extend.