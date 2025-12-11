11 December 2025,

Thursday

Crime

Air hostess allegedly ends life after lover refuses marriage

A 25-year-old air hostess from Gurgaon has allegedly ended her life after her lover refused marriage, with family members raising serious allegations.

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Airhostess-Suicide-Case

AI Generated Image

Air-Hostess Suicide Case: A case of suicide due to a love affair has come to light in Rajasthan. An air hostess committed suicide by consuming poison in the Hathipol police station area of Udaipur. The deceased was originally a resident of Pali.

Family Alleges Foul Play

The family alleges that she came to Udaipur at the behest of her lover. The young woman committed suicide after an argument between the two.

The police stated that the young woman had consumed poison on Tuesday and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Gamini (25), daughter of Ashok Puri Goswami, a resident of Pali, currently residing in Gurgaon.

Came to Udaipur for Marriage

The deceased's father stated that Gamini was in a love relationship with Chirag Prajapati, who lives in the Transport Nagar Govardhan Vilas area. When Chirag asked her to marry him, she came to Udaipur. Later, Chirag refused to marry her, which caused her distress.

It is suspected that this was the reason she consumed poison. Based on the father's report, the police have registered a case and handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem.

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 11:32 am

English News / Crime / Air hostess allegedly ends life after lover refuses marriage

