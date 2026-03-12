Social Media Influencer Brutally Murdered in Kota with Rods, Batons, and Sharp Weapons; Bones Broken

Social Media Influencer Shubham Died: A young man was brutally murdered late Tuesday night in the Industrial Area police station area of Kota due to an old enmity. The youth was returning home on his bike when assailants blocked his way and attacked him.
The accused repeatedly attacked him with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons, leaving the youth critically injured. Locals immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he had already succumbed to his injuries. The incident sent shockwaves through the area, with a large number of people gathering at the hospital and the crime scene. Police identified the deceased as Shubham, a resident of Prem Nagar Third Jaga Basti and a social media influencer.
DSP Rudraprakash Sharma stated that the incident occurred around 11 PM on Tuesday near the Chauth Mata temple. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shubham and the attackers had a pre-existing dispute, with several altercations having taken place between the two parties previously. The attack was carried out due to this old enmity.
Police reported that Shubham was returning to his locality on his bike late Tuesday night. As he neared the Chauth Mata temple, some youths who were already present there stopped him. Initially, there was an argument between the two sides, but the situation quickly escalated into violence. The assailants first completely destroyed Shubham's bike and then attacked him with iron rods and sticks.
Shubham was severely injured and collapsed at the scene after multiple blows. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene, leaving Shubham in a critical condition. Locals rushed the grievously injured Shubham to a private hospital on Jhalawar Road, where doctors declared him dead after examination. According to the medical professionals, his death was caused by multiple fractures in his head and other body parts, along with severe injuries.
Upon receiving information about the incident, City SP Tejaswini Gautam, Industrial Area Police Station CI Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, and other senior police officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation.
The police summoned the MOB team and the dog squad to the crime scene to collect evidence. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. A murder case has been registered based on the family's report. The police are identifying the accused and are actively searching for them. The arrests are expected soon.
