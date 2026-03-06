Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘Sleeper Cell’ Member Arrested

Jaish-e-Mohammed Sleeper Cell Busted in Mumbai (Photo: IANS/File)
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting a 22-year-old engineering student from the Govandi area of Mumbai. The arrested accused has been identified as Ayan Shaikh, who had been active in the city as a 'sleeper cell' of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for the past six months. Ayan is accused of being in contact with JeM operatives based in Pakistan and was working to radicalise and recruit local youth into the terrorist organisation.
Shocking revelations have emerged from the ATS investigation. Ayan Shaikh, who studies at an engineering college in Navi Mumbai, targeted his close friends and classmates. He was constantly pressuring them to join the extremist ideology. According to investigation officials, he had 'brainwashed' two of his friends to such an extent that they were ready to go abroad to join terrorist activities. The ATS has recorded the statements of these two students and sent their electronic devices for forensic examination.
The ATS apprehended Ayan Shaikh two days ago after conducting raids in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, and Kurla areas of Mumbai. Several digital devices were seized from him during the search. An examination of Ayan's phone revealed provocative videos of the founder of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, which he used to send to other youths to radicalise them.
The investigation revealed that Ayan was connected to his handlers across the border via messaging platforms like Telegram and was part of several suspicious groups.
A case has been registered against Ayan Shaikh under Sections 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). He was produced before a special court, from where he has been remanded to ATS custody until March 9.
According to officials, Ayan Shaikh was allegedly tasked with radicalising youth and recruiting them for terrorist activities. Currently, security agencies are also closely examining Ayan's financial transactions to ascertain if he was receiving any funding for this work.
