Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘Sleeper Cell’ Member Arrested

Shocking revelations have emerged from the ATS investigation. Ayan Shaikh, who studies at an engineering college in Navi Mumbai, targeted his close friends and classmates. He was constantly pressuring them to join the extremist ideology. According to investigation officials, he had 'brainwashed' two of his friends to such an extent that they were ready to go abroad to join terrorist activities. The ATS has recorded the statements of these two students and sent their electronic devices for forensic examination.