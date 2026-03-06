6 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘Sleeper Cell’ Member Arrested

The Maharashtra ATS has made a significant arrest, apprehending 22-year-old engineering student Ayan Shaikh from Mumbai.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

Maharashtra ATS action

Jaish-e-Mohammed Sleeper Cell Busted in Mumbai (Photo: IANS/File)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has foiled a major terror plot by arresting a 22-year-old engineering student from the Govandi area of Mumbai. The arrested accused has been identified as Ayan Shaikh, who had been active in the city as a 'sleeper cell' of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for the past six months. Ayan is accused of being in contact with JeM operatives based in Pakistan and was working to radicalise and recruit local youth into the terrorist organisation.

Shocking revelations have emerged from the ATS investigation. Ayan Shaikh, who studies at an engineering college in Navi Mumbai, targeted his close friends and classmates. He was constantly pressuring them to join the extremist ideology. According to investigation officials, he had 'brainwashed' two of his friends to such an extent that they were ready to go abroad to join terrorist activities. The ATS has recorded the statements of these two students and sent their electronic devices for forensic examination.

Masood Azhar's Video Found on Mobile

The ATS apprehended Ayan Shaikh two days ago after conducting raids in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, and Kurla areas of Mumbai. Several digital devices were seized from him during the search. An examination of Ayan's phone revealed provocative videos of the founder of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, which he used to send to other youths to radicalise them.

The investigation revealed that Ayan was connected to his handlers across the border via messaging platforms like Telegram and was part of several suspicious groups.

Case Registered Under UAPA

A case has been registered against Ayan Shaikh under Sections 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). He was produced before a special court, from where he has been remanded to ATS custody until March 9.

According to officials, Ayan Shaikh was allegedly tasked with radicalising youth and recruiting them for terrorist activities. Currently, security agencies are also closely examining Ayan's financial transactions to ascertain if he was receiving any funding for this work.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Mar 2026 01:42 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘Sleeper Cell’ Member Arrested

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

'Bigg Boss' Contestant Stranded in Dubai After Nearby Explosion, Shares Video

Bigg Boss 16 Manya Singh stuck in Dubai crying share video said please help amid US‑Iran War
TV News

Nagpur SBL Energy Plant Blast: 15 Dead, 18 Critically Injured in Explosion

Nagpur SBL Energy Company Blast
Mumbai

Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

Goods Train Karjat Mishap
Mumbai

5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

ऑल्ट बालाजी और उल्लू ऐप के बाद सरकार ने एक बार फिर अश्लील कंटेंट दिखाने वालों को बड़ा झटका दिया है। ये 5 ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म बैन कर दिए गए हैं और  सभी इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स चेतावनी भी दी है।
OTT News

Mayank Pawar Death: 'Splitsvilla 7' Fame Mayank Pawar's Demise Leaves Fans in Shock

स्प्लिट्सविला सीजन 7 के सबसे फेमस कंटेस्टेंट रहे मयंक पवार अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनकी मौत की पुष्टि उन्हीं के इंस्टाग्राम से हुई है।
TV News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.