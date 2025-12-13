Bhagalpur: After breakup with boyfriend, mother of four dies by suicide; husband shares full story

Representative Image
After breaking up with her boyfriend in Bhagalpur, a mother of four consumed poison and died by suicide. The woman was ready to leave her husband and children for her lover, but he refused to keep her with him. Distressed by this, she took the extreme step.
The woman’s husband said he had learnt about her relationship only a few days earlier. He said that when he tried to stop her, she threatened to leave him and their children. Because of this, the family stopped trying to reason with her.
Saty Narayan Mandal, a resident of Banka, said, "I got married to Rajni in 2007. For the first few years, our life was very good; we were happy." He said that after 2012, our married life started deteriorating. I had to live in other cities away from home due to work, staying away from home for months, then coming home for 10 days before leaving again. My life was going on like this. After Rajni's death, Saty Narayan said, 'When I came home around Diwali this year, I came to know about Rajni's love affair. I tried my best to make Rajni understand, but she did not agree.'"
Rajni's husband Saty Narayan said that she became friends with Rajkumar Shah, a resident of Jharkhand, on Facebook. Both talked on Facebook for a long time and then started meeting. Many people saw them together, after which I came to know about this relationship. They had been meeting for the last three years. Saty Narayan said that since he lived outside, he opened a beauty parlour in Banka for his wife so that she would be engaged and also have some income.
Saty Narayan Mandal told the police, "When I found out about this around Diwali, we had a big fight. I asked Rajni to end all relations with her boyfriend, but she was not ready for it. When I talked about ending the relationship, she got angry and threatened to leave me. I kept quiet for the sake of my four children."
