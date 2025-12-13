Bhagalpur: After breakup with boyfriend, mother of four dies by suicide; husband shares full story

Saty Narayan Mandal, a resident of Banka, said, "I got married to Rajni in 2007. For the first few years, our life was very good; we were happy." He said that after 2012, our married life started deteriorating. I had to live in other cities away from home due to work, staying away from home for months, then coming home for 10 days before leaving again. My life was going on like this. After Rajni's death, Saty Narayan said, 'When I came home around Diwali this year, I came to know about Rajni's love affair. I tried my best to make Rajni understand, but she did not agree.'"