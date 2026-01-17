Revised Budget Approved for Elevated Road and Underpass Construction in Rajasthan; Work to Begin Next Week

Udaipur: After a long struggle and public movement, the revised budget for the construction of the Debari Dah Ka Kheda-Singawaton Ka Wada underpass has been approved. Several works were left out of the previously issued budget of ₹5.30 crore, which has now been revised. Along with this, NHAI has issued instructions to the company constructing the underpass and service road.
This work will now be completed at a cost of ₹10.33 crore. After receiving approval from the Delhi headquarters, the approval order was sent from the Jaipur RO office to Udaipur NHAI Project Director Anil Chaudhary. Debari Deputy Sarpanch Chandan Singh Deora expressed his gratitude to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, MP CP Joshi, and Project Director Anil Chaudhary for the approval.
Due to the absence of an underpass on the Debari-Chittorgarh road, people are forced to cross the highway, leading to daily accidents. In such a situation, this gift has come after a long fight. An underpass, 40 feet wide and 13 feet high (LVUP), will be built here. Local villagers, as well as those passing through the highway, will get relief.
After the budget revision in COS, important works, including the underpass, service roads on both sides, drains, lighting, cutting, and service road connectivity from the culvert connecting Loharwada-Sakdar, have been included. The concerned agency has started preparations to commence this work next week.
Vehicles coming from Chittorgarh to go to Pindwara had to take a U-turn in front of TR Super Market and cross the highway, which caused accidents. Now, an 18 crore approval has also been issued for an elevated road from Hanuman Mandir towards Pindwara for this purpose. This will curb accidents on the VIP Road.
