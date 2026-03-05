Rajasthan’s ‘Udaipur Model’ to Transform 5 Cities, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces Budget

There will be a special emphasis on strengthening the sanitation system, increasing green areas, and developing modern urban infrastructure. At the state level, Jaipur has been assigned the responsibility of six cities, Kota of three, and Ajmer of two cities in this urban development model, while Udaipur Smart City has been entrusted with the responsibility of five cities. With two major tourist cities included among these, Udaipur's role is considered even more significant.