Rajasthan’s ‘Udaipur Model’ to Transform 5 Cities, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces Budget

Udaipur Smart City to Transform 5 Key Cities of Rajasthan (Patrika Creative Image)
Udaipur: The Smart City model of Udaipur, the tourism capital of Rajasthan, will now pave the way for the development of other cities in the state. Under the Chief Minister's budget announcement for 2025-26, the state government has entrusted Udaipur Smart City Limited with the responsibility of clean and green development of Nathdwara, Mount Abu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, and Balotra district.
Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Limited has appointed Udaipur Smart City as the Project Management Consultant for these projects. Udaipur Smart City Limited will prepare development plans for these cities, provide technical guidance, and also monitor the projects.
There will be a special emphasis on strengthening the sanitation system, increasing green areas, and developing modern urban infrastructure. At the state level, Jaipur has been assigned the responsibility of six cities, Kota of three, and Ajmer of two cities in this urban development model, while Udaipur Smart City has been entrusted with the responsibility of five cities. With two major tourist cities included among these, Udaipur's role is considered even more significant.
Development models will be prepared according to the identity of each city. Separate development models will be prepared for each of the five cities according to their identity and needs.
Big NewsView All
Udaipur
Rajasthan
Trending