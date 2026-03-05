5 March 2026,

Thursday

Udaipur

Rajasthan's 'Udaipur Model' to Transform 5 Cities, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces Budget

The Udaipur Smart City model will now pave the way for the development of five cities in the state

2 min read

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

Udaipur Smart City Model to Transform 5 Rajasthan Cities Budget Allocated CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announcement

Udaipur Smart City to Transform 5 Key Cities of Rajasthan (Patrika Creative Image)

Udaipur: The Smart City model of Udaipur, the tourism capital of Rajasthan, will now pave the way for the development of other cities in the state. Under the Chief Minister's budget announcement for 2025-26, the state government has entrusted Udaipur Smart City Limited with the responsibility of clean and green development of Nathdwara, Mount Abu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, and Balotra district.

Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Limited has appointed Udaipur Smart City as the Project Management Consultant for these projects. Udaipur Smart City Limited will prepare development plans for these cities, provide technical guidance, and also monitor the projects.

There will be a special emphasis on strengthening the sanitation system, increasing green areas, and developing modern urban infrastructure. At the state level, Jaipur has been assigned the responsibility of six cities, Kota of three, and Ajmer of two cities in this urban development model, while Udaipur Smart City has been entrusted with the responsibility of five cities. With two major tourist cities included among these, Udaipur's role is considered even more significant.

Development models will be prepared according to the identity of each city. Separate development models will be prepared for each of the five cities according to their identity and needs.

  • Jaisalmer and Mount Abu are major tourist cities of Rajasthan. Therefore, they will be developed from the perspective of tourism facilities, environmental protection, and green development. Udaipur itself is a tourist city, so the experience gained here will be used in the development of these cities.
  • Nathdwara is a major centre of religious faith, and due to the Shrinathji Temple, a large number of devotees from across the country, especially from Gujarat, visit here. In such a situation, special plans will be prepared keeping in mind religious tourism and the facilities for pilgrims.
  • Bhilwara and Balotra are important cities from an industrial perspective. Special attention will be paid to strengthening sanitation, environmental protection, and basic facilities in these cities, so that along with industrial development, the green and clean identity of the cities can also be strengthened.
  • Udaipur Smart City is in constant contact with the administration of the concerned districts regarding these projects. The Collectors of the respective districts are preparing plans keeping in mind the needs and possibilities of their respective cities. Based on these plans, it will be decided how much budget will be spent on which project.

Amount to be Spent

  • ₹30 crore for Nathdwara
  • ₹30 crore for Mount Abu
  • ₹60 crore for Jaisalmer
  • ₹90 crore for Bhilwara
  • ₹60 crore for Balotra

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 11:17 am

