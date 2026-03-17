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Udaipur

Udaipur: Patrika Group Deputy Editor Bhuwanesh Jain Honoured with Maharana Mewar Award

Udaipur News: Bhuwanesh Jain, Deputy Editor at the Patrika Group, was honoured with the Maharana Mewar Award at the 42nd annual awards ceremony of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, held at Manak Chowk in Udaipur’s City Palace.

2 min read

Udaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

Patrika Group Deputy Editor Bhuvnesh Jain

Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar presenting the Maharana Mewar Award to Bhuwanesh Jain, Deputy Editor of the Patrika Group. Photo: Patrika

Udaipur: The 42nd annual awards ceremony of the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation was held on Sunday evening at Manak Chowk, City Palace. 104 distinguished personalities from India and abroad were honoured. In the award ceremony, 1 international, 5 national, and 9 state-level honours were presented, including to renowned flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Bhuwanesh Jain, Deputy Editor of the Patrika Group, was presented with the Maharana Mewar Award. Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Foundation, presented the awards.



Award in the Name of Arvind Singh Mewar

An award has been instituted in the name of Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Mewar, for his special contribution to the tourism sector. The first award was given to Punit Chhatwal, MD and CEO of IHCl Group.

Special Aspect

The event was held as a public ceremony on March 1, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time since then that the entire city has witnessed the honouring of distinguished personalities. While the events have been held annually, they were conducted in a brief format instead of a public platform. Many distinguished individuals from Udaipur and the Mewar region were invited to the event.

The Silence of Father's Absence: Lakshyaraj Singh

Lakshyaraj Singh said, "There is a silence due to my father's absence. His blessings give me courage. The foundation's honour is built on the vision of my grandfather, Bhagwat Singh. Our culture is what we want to inspire people with. Mewar's vision has been to promote girls' education for the last 150 years." Dr. Molly stated, "The history of religion, language, and relationships here also has a unique form and colour. Punit Chhatwal praised the former royal family of Mewar for their contributions to the tourism sector."

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Published on:

17 Mar 2026 10:15 am

News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Udaipur: Patrika Group Deputy Editor Bhuwanesh Jain Honoured with Maharana Mewar Award

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