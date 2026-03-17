Udaipur: Patrika Group Deputy Editor Bhuwanesh Jain Honoured with Maharana Mewar Award

Lakshyaraj Singh said, "There is a silence due to my father's absence. His blessings give me courage. The foundation's honour is built on the vision of my grandfather, Bhagwat Singh. Our culture is what we want to inspire people with. Mewar's vision has been to promote girls' education for the last 150 years." Dr. Molly stated, "The history of religion, language, and relationships here also has a unique form and colour. Punit Chhatwal praised the former royal family of Mewar for their contributions to the tourism sector."