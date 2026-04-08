Rajasthan Mystery Disease: 7 Child Deaths in a Week, 17 Fresh Cases Detected

Doctors said that when Kajal had a high fever, her family kept her in the temple for 12 hours. There were also two children who, when referred from Lasadiya Medical Centre, were first taken to Dhariyawad and Pratapgarh by their families, and by the time they considered taking them to Salumber, they had died. Two children were referred to Udaipur. One of these children was taken back by the family, while one died during treatment here.