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Udaipur

Rajasthan Mystery Disease: 7 Child Deaths in a Week, 17 Fresh Cases Detected

Rajasthan Mysterious Illness: The outbreak of a mysterious illness is increasing in the Ghata and Lalpura areas of Salumbar district. Two more children died on Tuesday, taking the death toll to seven in seven days.

3 min read

Udaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 08, 2026

Mysterious Illness

A medical department team conducting a survey at a house in Salumbar district. Photo: Patrika

Udaipur: The mysterious illness is spreading in the Ghatta and Lalpura areas of Salumber district. Two more children died on Tuesday, taking the death toll to seven in seven days. The medical department has not revealed the cause of death of the two children, but the family of one child confirmed the death after vomiting. One child is only two months old, so the cause could not be ascertained.

On the instructions of the state government, expert medical teams from Jaipur and Udaipur have camped in the villages and are investigating. The teams surveyed 429 families by going door-to-door. 17 more children were found ill, among them. They had symptoms of mild fever. After primary examination, eight children were admitted, of whom five were referred to Udaipur Children's Hospital. Teams of the district administration and health department are camped in both villages, while the water supply department teams have taken water samples from the entire village. Veterinary hospital teams also surveyed and sprayed medicines.

Vomiting, Convulsions, Unconsciousness, and Death

The causes of death of the children have not been revealed in the preliminary investigation. During questioning and investigation, symptoms of vomiting, convulsions, and unconsciousness were found in all. The medical department took blood samples of one deceased and 18 other children and got them tested for the neuro panel (meningitis), and all reports came back negative. After this, the mystery of the deaths deepened further. The investigation team is now also investigating the possibility of drug side effects, other illnesses, or food poisoning.

On March 31, Deepak Meena (5) and Seema Meena (3) of Lalpura, and on April 5, Rahul Meena (4), Kajal Meena (5) of Ghatta and Laxman Meena (7) of Lalpura died due to this illness. Deepak and Laxman were real brothers.

Two Deceased Children Brought to Hospital

Salumber CMHO Dr. Mahendra Kumar Parmar said that on Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM, parents brought Raunak (4.5), son of Jitendra Vaid, a resident of Aamloda (Jhallara), to Salumber District Hospital in a dead state. The parents said that the child vomited, so they gave him a syrup kept at home. When his condition worsened, they brought him to the hospital in the morning. The parents took the body without a post-mortem.

Similarly, at the Lasadiya Primary Health Centre, at around 11 AM, Banshi (2 months), daughter of Arjun, a resident of Kalibheet, was brought in a dead state. The parents said that the child was treated at a private hospital before being brought here.

Doctors said that when Kajal had a high fever, her family kept her in the temple for 12 hours. There were also two children who, when referred from Lasadiya Medical Centre, were first taken to Dhariyawad and Pratapgarh by their families, and by the time they considered taking them to Salumber, they had died. Two children were referred to Udaipur. One of these children was taken back by the family, while one died during treatment here.

First Time So Much Government Machinery in the Village

For the first time, such a large number of government vehicles and officials have arrived in these hilly villages, located about 17 km from the Lasadiya headquarters, with a population of 550.

Patients Have to Be Carried to the Road on Cots

Due to the scattered hilly terrain here, the condition of the villages is such that sick people have to be carried on cots or shoulders over uneven paths to reach the road. Mobile network is also scarce in these villages.

Contact the Health Centre

Strict action will be taken against those found negligent in any way. The general public is appealed to contact the nearest health centre immediately if any symptoms are observed in children.
-Muhammad Junaid, District Collector, Salumber

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Published on:

08 Apr 2026 11:26 am

News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Rajasthan Mystery Disease: 7 Child Deaths in a Week, 17 Fresh Cases Detected

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