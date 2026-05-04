Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2026: RPSC to Conduct Recruitment Exams for 9,737 Posts Between May and July

AJMER: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct recruitment examinations for 9,737 posts starting this May through to July. Major examinations scheduled during this period include recruitment for Senior Teachers, Coaches, and Lecturers (Agriculture) within the Secondary Education Department. Following these sessions, only seven examinations will remain on the Commission's current annual calendar. Both candidates and the Commission are now awaiting the notification of new vacancies.