Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2026: RPSC to Conduct Recruitment Exams for 9,737 Posts Between May and July

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AJMER: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct recruitment examinations for 9,737 posts starting this May through to July. Major examinations scheduled during this period include recruitment for Senior Teachers, Coaches, and Lecturers (Agriculture) within the Secondary Education Department. Following these sessions, only seven examinations will remain on the Commission's current annual calendar. Both candidates and the Commission are now awaiting the notification of new vacancies.
The 2026 recruitment calendar encompasses examinations for a total of 12,143 positions.
Four months of 2026 have elapsed, yet the Commission has not received requisitions for new recruitments this year. This includes vacancies for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Subordinate Services, and various other departments.
|Post / Department
|Vacancies
|Dates
|Lecturer (Agriculture) & Coach (Sec. Education)
|3,225
|31 May – 16 June
|Senior Teacher (Sec. Education)
|6,500
|12 – 18 July
|Junior Law Officer (JDA)
|12
|26 – 27 July
To facilitate these examinations, the following resources will be required:
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