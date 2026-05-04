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Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2026: RPSC to Conduct Recruitment Exams for 9,737 Posts Between May and July

Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2026: RPSC to conduct exams for 9,737 posts from May to July, including Senior Teachers and Lecturers. Check the full schedule here.

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Patrika Desk

May 04, 2026

Government Jobs Good News Rajasthan Electricity companies will recruit for 2,005 posts Finance Department has approved

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AJMER: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct recruitment examinations for 9,737 posts starting this May through to July. Major examinations scheduled during this period include recruitment for Senior Teachers, Coaches, and Lecturers (Agriculture) within the Secondary Education Department. Following these sessions, only seven examinations will remain on the Commission's current annual calendar. Both candidates and the Commission are now awaiting the notification of new vacancies.

Recruitment Calendar Overview

The 2026 recruitment calendar encompasses examinations for a total of 12,143 positions.

  • Completed: Examinations for 2,430 posts were conducted between January and April.
  • Remaining: Tests for 9,713 positions are scheduled from May to November.
  • Reserved Dates: The Commission has reserved 29 November, 6 December, and 27 December for additional examinations.

Absence of New Vacancies

Four months of 2026 have elapsed, yet the Commission has not received requisitions for new recruitments this year. This includes vacancies for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Subordinate Services, and various other departments.

Examination Schedule: May to July

Post / DepartmentVacanciesDates
Lecturer (Agriculture) & Coach (Sec. Education)3,22531 May – 16 June
Senior Teacher (Sec. Education)6,50012 – 18 July
Junior Law Officer (JDA)1226 – 27 July

Scheduled Examinations for Other Positions

  • Statistical Officer (Statistics Dept): 113 posts – 30 August
  • Inspector Factory Boilers: 13 posts – 20 September
  • Assistant Director & Senior Scientific Officer (Forensic Science): 28 posts – 13 to 16 October
  • Protection Officer (Women & Child Development): 12 posts – 15 November (Dates as per Commission schedule)

Required Resources and Logistics

To facilitate these examinations, the following resources will be required:

  • Over 300 examination centres
  • 1,000 videographers and CCTV installations
  • Upwards of 3,000 teachers and staff members
  • More than 3,000 police personnel
  • Over 500 vehicles and other logistical arrangements

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Published on:

04 May 2026 03:50 pm

News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Rajasthan Govt Jobs 2026: RPSC to Conduct Recruitment Exams for 9,737 Posts Between May and July

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