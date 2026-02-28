28 February 2026,

Saturday

National News

PM Modi to Visit Ajmer Today, Launch HVP Vaccine Nationwide, and Gift Projects Worth Rs 16,000 Crore

PM Modi Ajmer Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the famous city of Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday.

less than 1 minute read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

PM Modi Ajmer Visit today HVP vaccine nationwide launch giving a gift worth ₹16,000 crore

Narendra Modi ( Photo: ANI)

PM Modi Ajmer Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on Saturday. The rally in Ajmer, ahead of the potential Panchayat Raj and local body elections, is also being discussed extensively in political circles. Modi will launch the National Vaccination Campaign by administering the HPV vaccine dose to adolescent girls aged 9 to 14 years. Additionally, he will announce development initiatives worth ₹16,686 crore for the state and address a public rally at Kayad Vishramsthali.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and BJP State President Madan Rathore will also be present at the rally to be held at Kayad Vishramsthali. All preparations for this have been completed. He will present several gifts to Rajasthan.

Will Give Appointment Letters

Modi will give appointment letters to 21,863 youths. This includes 3,320 Patwaris from the Revenue Department, 2,291 Contractual Accountants, 2,950 Livestock Assistants, 3,822 CHOs, 7,357 Public Health Care Nurses, Medical Lab Technicians, Lab Technicians, Nursing Supervisors, and other appointments.

Schemes Will Be Launched

The Prime Minister will also launch schemes related to urban and rural development, roads, railways, irrigation and technology, and industrial development. Their cost will be approximately Rs 16,686 crore. Among these projects, 34 projects worth Rs 8,554 crore are linked to the state.

Inauguration and Foundation Stone Laying

From Kayad Vishram Sthali, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth Rs 8,132 crore related to National Highways and Energy. These will include the Bandikui-Jaipur Fourlane Greenfield Expressway worth Rs 1,207 crore, the Delhi-Vadodara Express Controlled Greenfield Expressway, among others.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Updated on:

28 Feb 2026 09:00 am

Published on:

28 Feb 2026 08:59 am

National News

