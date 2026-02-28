PM Modi to Visit Ajmer Today, Launch HVP Vaccine Nationwide, and Gift Projects Worth Rs 16,000 Crore

PM Modi Ajmer Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on Saturday. The rally in Ajmer, ahead of the potential Panchayat Raj and local body elections, is also being discussed extensively in political circles. Modi will launch the National Vaccination Campaign by administering the HPV vaccine dose to adolescent girls aged 9 to 14 years. Additionally, he will announce development initiatives worth ₹16,686 crore for the state and address a public rally at Kayad Vishramsthali.