National News

Good News! Indian Railways Announces 10 New Trains Before Holi

Indian Railways has announced 10 special trains for Holi 2026. These special trains will cover routes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 27, 2026

Announcement of Special Trains for Holi (X)

Holi Special Train: Holi 2026 will be celebrated with great fanfare across the country. As the festival approaches, the rush of passengers on trains is rapidly increasing. Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers travelling to their homes and villages, Indian Railways has announced the operation of hundreds of Special Trains. In this series, East Central Railway has announced 10 special trains, including up and down services, on 5 different routes. Let's find out the complete schedule, timings, and stoppage details of these Holi special trains.

This Route Will Be Covered

These trains will provide great relief to passengers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Lalkuan-Kolkata-Lalkuan Holi Special

  • 05060 (Lalkuan-Kolkata): Will depart from Lalkuan every Thursday from March 5 to March 26 at 13:35 and will reach Kolkata the next day, Friday, at 23:55.
  • 05059 (Kolkata-Lalkuan): Will depart from Kolkata every Saturday from March 7 to March 28 at 05:00 and will reach Lalkuan the next day at 15:45.
  • Main Stations: Gorakhpur, Thawe, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Kiul, etc.

Saharsa-Purnia Court-Saharsa Special

  • 05506 (Saharsa-Purnia Court): Will run every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 6 to March 15, departing Saharsa at 13:20 and reaching Purnia Court at 15:30.
  • 05505 (Purnia Court-Saharsa): Will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from March 9 to March 17 at 15:00 and reach Saharsa at 18:30.
  • Main Stations: Madhepura, Muraliganj, and Banmankhi.

Sogaria-Danapur-Sogaria Special

  • 09803 (Sogaria-Danapur): Will depart from Sogaria on March 1 at 23:10 and reach Danapur the next day at 23:45.
  • 09804 (Danapur-Sogaria): Will depart from Danapur on March 3 at 01:15 and reach Sogaria the next day at 01:10.
  • Main Stations: Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Maihar, Katni, etc.

Dankuni-Patna-Dankuni Special

  • 03035 (Dankuni-Patna): Will depart from Dankuni on February 27 and March 4 at 00:30 and reach Patna at 14:45.
  • 03036 (Patna-Dankuni): Will depart from Patna on February 27 and March 4 at 16:15 and reach Dankuni the next day at 07:00.
  • Main Stations: Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, etc.

Gomtinagar-Maltipathpur-Gomtinagar Special

  • 05064 (Gomtinagar-Maltipathpur): Will depart from Gomtinagar every Thursday from February 26 to March 26 at 18:55 and reach Maltipathpur on Saturday at 03:30.
  • 05063 (Maltipathpur-Gomtinagar): Will depart every Saturday from February 28 to March 28 at 11:15 and reach Gomtinagar the next day at 20:00.
  • Route: Will operate via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, and Gaya.

Great Relief for Passengers

In view of the rush on the occasion of Holi, these special trains are proving to be a great relief for the passengers. If you are also planning to go home, check today.

