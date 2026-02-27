Good News! Indian Railways Announces 10 New Trains Before Holi

Holi Special Train: Holi 2026 will be celebrated with great fanfare across the country. As the festival approaches, the rush of passengers on trains is rapidly increasing. Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers travelling to their homes and villages, Indian Railways has announced the operation of hundreds of Special Trains. In this series, East Central Railway has announced 10 special trains, including up and down services, on 5 different routes. Let's find out the complete schedule, timings, and stoppage details of these Holi special trains.