IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Multiple States on 24th, 25th, 26th

Rain Alert in 12 States: As winter bids farewell in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for 12 states ahead of the onset of summer. Some states have also been warned of thunderstorms and rain accompanied by fog. Let's take a look at the weather conditions across the country.
According to the IMD, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are possible in South India for the next three days starting today (February 24). Furthermore, maximum temperatures in North-West India may see an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius.
As per the weather department's forecast, rain is possible in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive rainfall until February 26. Except for the Himalayan states, the signs of summer are already becoming more pronounced across the rest of the country.
Today, February 24, 2026, thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana. Light showers may occur in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 26 and 28. Light rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir on February 26.
There will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures of Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Following this, temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next six days. However, some parts of Gujarat may also experience a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.
The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 24 and 25. During this period, there is a possibility of lightning and winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 km per hour.
According to the IMD, light thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms may occur in the Shivpuri, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singrauli districts of Madhya Pradesh, and in the Korea, Surajpur, and Balrampur districts of Chhattisgarh.
Delhi-NCR will experience light fog in the morning, followed by sunshine during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital Delhi is estimated to be between 29°C and 31°C today (February 24), with the minimum temperature ranging between 12°C and 14°C.
Light scattered rain is possible in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh—Baghpat, Amroha, and Moradabad—while the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience an increase in temperature and the effects of summer.
Rain is expected in Uttarakhand after two days. Rainfall may occur in the districts of Nainital, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Tehri, and Almora between February 26 and 28.
No significant change in weather is expected in Bihar today (February 24). There are no indications of thunderstorms or rain anywhere. However, a temperature variation of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius is possible in most districts during this period.
The weather department has not issued any alert for any district in Rajasthan. An increase in temperature will lead to a feeling of heat in Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gangapur City, Jaisalmer, and Anupgarh.
