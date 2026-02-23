23 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Amravati Road Accident: Passenger Van Falls into Gorge, Five Dead, Seven Injured

Five people died and seven were critically injured when a pickup van fell into a gorge on Ranigaon Ghat Road in Amravati. The administration has completed the rescue operation and started an investigation.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

CG Accident News: कार्यक्रम में जा रहे दादा-पोता बने सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार, 12 साल के बच्चे की मौत(photo-patrika)

CG Accident News: Grandfather and Grandson on Their Way to a Function Become Victims of Road Accident, 12-Year-Old Boy Dies (Photo – Patrika)

A tragic incident has been reported from the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Here, a pickup van met with an accident on Monday. Five people travelling in the van died on the spot in this accident, while seven others are still critically injured. The accident occurred on the Ranigaon Ghat road when the van lost control and fell into a gorge. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter to ascertain the causes of the incident.

Lost Control While Traversing a Narrow Mountain Road

This accident happened about two kilometres ahead of Shivajhiri in the Ranigaon Ghat section, under Dharni taluka. According to preliminary information, the pickup van was passing through a narrow mountain road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. After losing balance, the van skidded off the road and plunged directly into a deep gorge. The accident was so severe that five people lost their lives on the spot. The exact number of people travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident is being ascertained.

Difficulties in Rescue Operation

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and local administration teams reached the spot. Rescue operations faced significant difficulties due to the narrow ghat road and the deep gorge. Local villagers also actively assisted in the rescue efforts. After several hours of strenuous effort, the injured were pulled out of the gorge. All seven injured individuals were immediately admitted to the Dharni Sub-District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. According to doctors, some are still in critical condition and are likely to be referred for better treatment.

Identification Process of the Deceased Underway

The administration has started investigating the causes of the accident. It is being determined whether the accident occurred due to the driver's negligence, or if speeding or a technical fault was the reason behind it. The police are verifying the total number of passengers in the vehicle. The process of identifying the deceased and the injured is also ongoing. Officials stated that further action will be decided after the investigation report is received. Following this incident, questions have once again been raised about road safety in the region, particularly concerning traffic management and safety measures in ghat areas.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 11:01 am

News / National News / Amravati Road Accident: Passenger Van Falls into Gorge, Five Dead, Seven Injured

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Delhi on High Alert After Blast Threat at Red Fort and Chandni Chowk

National News

MP suffers heart attack while playing football, dies; wave of grief sweeps state

Ricky AJ Syngkon
National News

PM Modi Inaugurates 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', Calls AI a Big Opportunity for Employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India AI Impact Summit 2026
National News

Car crushed between truck and dumper, bodies pulled out with crane

Five police personnel were killed and three others critically injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a police vehicle in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.
National News

New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

New Delhi-Chennai Grant Trunk Express fire news
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.