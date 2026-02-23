Amravati Road Accident: Passenger Van Falls into Gorge, Five Dead, Seven Injured

CG Accident News: Grandfather and Grandson on Their Way to a Function Become Victims of Road Accident, 12-Year-Old Boy Dies (Photo – Patrika)
A tragic incident has been reported from the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Here, a pickup van met with an accident on Monday. Five people travelling in the van died on the spot in this accident, while seven others are still critically injured. The accident occurred on the Ranigaon Ghat road when the van lost control and fell into a gorge. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter to ascertain the causes of the incident.
This accident happened about two kilometres ahead of Shivajhiri in the Ranigaon Ghat section, under Dharni taluka. According to preliminary information, the pickup van was passing through a narrow mountain road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. After losing balance, the van skidded off the road and plunged directly into a deep gorge. The accident was so severe that five people lost their lives on the spot. The exact number of people travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident is being ascertained.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police and local administration teams reached the spot. Rescue operations faced significant difficulties due to the narrow ghat road and the deep gorge. Local villagers also actively assisted in the rescue efforts. After several hours of strenuous effort, the injured were pulled out of the gorge. All seven injured individuals were immediately admitted to the Dharni Sub-District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. According to doctors, some are still in critical condition and are likely to be referred for better treatment.
The administration has started investigating the causes of the accident. It is being determined whether the accident occurred due to the driver's negligence, or if speeding or a technical fault was the reason behind it. The police are verifying the total number of passengers in the vehicle. The process of identifying the deceased and the injured is also ongoing. Officials stated that further action will be decided after the investigation report is received. Following this incident, questions have once again been raised about road safety in the region, particularly concerning traffic management and safety measures in ghat areas.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending