Major Action Against Encroachment: Over 1400 Illegal Houses and Shops Demolished in Rajkot

Major Action Against Encroachment: In Rajkot, Gujarat, the Municipal Corporation has taken major action against encroachment, demolishing a large number of illegal houses and shops.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Illegal houses demolished in Rajkot

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has launched its largest-ever operation to remove encroachments. The campaign to demolish illegal structures built along the Aji River and on TP Road in the Jangleshwar area began on Monday. During this operation, over 1,400 illegal houses, shops, and properties were targeted and demolished using bulldozers.

Illegal Construction on Government Land

According to officials, many houses and shops had been standing for over 40-50 years, built on government land through illegal occupation. This was affecting the natural width of the river and increasing the risk of flooding. The area was divided into 7 zones for the operation, where over 64 bulldozers, JCBs, dumpers, and other machinery were deployed.

Law and Order Maintained

Over 2,500 police personnel, paramilitary forces, drones, and QRT teams were deployed to maintain law and order. Before the operation, over 1,000 families voluntarily vacated their homes, including 1,026 houses.

Commotion Caused

This action has caused a stir among the local residents. Many families are expressing fears of becoming homeless. Some filed a petition in the High Court, but an immediate hearing was denied. This campaign is considered a significant step towards the city's cleanliness and development.

