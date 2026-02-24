Major Action Against Encroachment: Over 1400 Illegal Houses and Shops Demolished in Rajkot

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has launched its largest-ever operation to remove encroachments. The campaign to demolish illegal structures built along the Aji River and on TP Road in the Jangleshwar area began on Monday. During this operation, over 1,400 illegal houses, shops, and properties were targeted and demolished using bulldozers.
According to officials, many houses and shops had been standing for over 40-50 years, built on government land through illegal occupation. This was affecting the natural width of the river and increasing the risk of flooding. The area was divided into 7 zones for the operation, where over 64 bulldozers, JCBs, dumpers, and other machinery were deployed.
Over 2,500 police personnel, paramilitary forces, drones, and QRT teams were deployed to maintain law and order. Before the operation, over 1,000 families voluntarily vacated their homes, including 1,026 houses.
This action has caused a stir among the local residents. Many families are expressing fears of becoming homeless. Some filed a petition in the High Court, but an immediate hearing was denied. This campaign is considered a significant step towards the city's cleanliness and development.
