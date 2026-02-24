Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: ‘He Saved Hundreds—Now He’s No More,’ Says Grieving Father of Pilot

Jharkhand Plane Crash (Photo: PTI/X Post)
A tragic air crash occurred in the Chatra district of Jharkhand on Monday night, sending shockwaves across the nation. An air ambulance en route from Ranchi to Delhi crashed, resulting in the deaths of seven people. All seven individuals, including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, lost their lives in the accident. Grief has enveloped the families of the deceased, with relatives inconsolable. Pilot Bhagat's father expressed his sorrow, stating, "My son used to save lives by flying an air ambulance, and today he has lost his own life."
Captain Bhagat's father, DS Bhagat, broke down in tears while expressing his grief over the incident. In a conversation with the media, he revealed that Captain Bhagat had spoken to his mother on the phone before the accident. He emotionally recounted seeing his "only son's mortal remains," tears streaming down his face, the pain of losing his son evident. He further added that Vivek was scheduled to have dinner at a relative's place after arriving in Delhi. His aunt had prepared a meal, and he was expected to arrive by 9 PM. The family waited until 11 PM before receiving news of the accident.
The Beechcraft C90 aircraft, VT-AJV, operated by Redbird Airways Private Limited based in Delhi, took off from Ranchi for Delhi at 7:11 PM on Monday. The aircraft was transporting a patient to the national capital for treatment. After takeoff, the aircraft established contact with Kolkata, but its communication and radar signals were abruptly lost around 7:34 PM. Information about the crash was received by the administration late at night, around 10 PM. Relief and rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the difficult mountainous terrain.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has expressed its condolences and ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has also reached the crash site, and efforts are underway to recover the black box.
Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar, confirmed the deaths of all seven individuals and stated that a technical team from Delhi would arrive for the investigation. The deceased have been identified as Captain Swarajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar. Preliminary investigations are examining factors such as weather, technical malfunction, and communication disruption.
