Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: ‘He Saved Hundreds—Now He’s No More,’ Says Grieving Father of Pilot

Captain Bhagat's father, DS Bhagat, broke down in tears while expressing his grief over the incident. In a conversation with the media, he revealed that Captain Bhagat had spoken to his mother on the phone before the accident. He emotionally recounted seeing his "only son's mortal remains," tears streaming down his face, the pain of losing his son evident. He further added that Vivek was scheduled to have dinner at a relative's place after arriving in Delhi. His aunt had prepared a meal, and he was expected to arrive by 9 PM. The family waited until 11 PM before receiving news of the accident.