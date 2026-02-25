Seven men allegedly gang-rape woman at knifepoint in Silchar

Representative photo
A case of alleged gang rape of a 28-year-old woman has come to light in Assam. The incident occurred when the woman had gone out with her boyfriend in the evening. Not only this, the victim was also forced to transfer ₹10,000 to her account. According to the police, the incident took place on February 19. On the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused.
The victim was in a car with her boyfriend on the bypass road, a few kilometres away from Silchar city in Assam. Suddenly, some people in a Thar attacked them. They asked both of them about their whereabouts. Then suddenly, some of them caught hold of the woman's boyfriend. After this, they gang-raped her one by one in front of her boyfriend.
Meanwhile, after the matter came to light, Silchar Sadar Police took action and arrested two accused. Both have been identified as Nilotpal Das and Subol Das. Both are said to be from the Silchar Ashram Road area. The police said that the victim had undergone a medical test. Her statement has also been recorded.
According to reports, initially, there was silence on this matter. But after the incident came to light, people are outraged. People have demanded strict action against the accused on social media.
