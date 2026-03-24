Rajasthan Board 10th Result Out: 94.23% Overall Pass Percentage Recorded

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Declared 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) set a new record on Tuesday. Education Minister Madan Dilawar released the Class 10th examination results on the official website by pressing a computer button at the board headquarters in Ajmer at 1 PM.
It is noteworthy that this is the first time in the board's history that the results have been declared within just 23 days of the conclusion of the examinations.
Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Shakti Singh Rathore stated that this year's 10th examinations commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28. Subject-wise examinations were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state. Over 30,000 examiners were deployed for the evaluation of answer sheets in record time, working day and night to make this achievement possible. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The overall pass percentage this year is 1.17 per cent higher than in 2025.
Overall pass percentage for Class 10th: 94.23%
Pass percentage for boys: 93.63%
Pass percentage for girls: 94.90%
Along with the result announcement, an important decision was also made for the upcoming academic session 2026-27. The 10th board examinations will now be conducted twice a year. The first examination will be mandatory for all, while the second examination will be optional. The primary objective of this change is to reduce student stress and provide them with another opportunity to improve their scores.
With the timely release of results, students can now take admission to the new academic session, which begins on April 1, without any delay. The Education Minister congratulated all successful students and wished them a bright future.
Big NewsView All
Ajmer
Rajasthan
Trending