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Ajmer

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Out: 94.23% Overall Pass Percentage Recorded

RBSE 10th Result Out 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the 10th result. The overall pass percentage for the 10th examination was 94.23 percent.

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Ajmer

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

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Rajasthan Board 10th Result Declared 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) set a new record on Tuesday. Education Minister Madan Dilawar released the Class 10th examination results on the official website by pressing a computer button at the board headquarters in Ajmer at 1 PM.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time in the board's history that the results have been declared within just 23 days of the conclusion of the examinations.

Speed and Discipline in Preparations

Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Shakti Singh Rathore stated that this year's 10th examinations commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28. Subject-wise examinations were conducted across 6,195 centres throughout the state. Over 30,000 examiners were deployed for the evaluation of answer sheets in record time, working day and night to make this achievement possible. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This Year's Results Are Like This…

The overall pass percentage this year is 1.17 per cent higher than in 2025.
Overall pass percentage for Class 10th: 94.23%
Pass percentage for boys: 93.63%
Pass percentage for girls: 94.90%

How the Results Have Been Over the Last Seven Years

  • Year 2025: 93.06%
  • Year 2024: 93.03%
  • Year 2023: 90.49%
  • Year 2022: 82.89%
  • Year 2021: 99.56%
  • Year 2020: 80.64%
  • Year 2019: 79.85%

Days Taken to Release Results Year-wise

  • Year 2025: April 4 to May 28 - 55 days
  • Year 2024: March 30 to May 29 - 59 days
  • Year 2023: April 11 to June 1 - 50 days
  • Year 2022: April 26 to June 13 - 49 days
  • Year 2021: Examinations were not held due to Corona; re-examinations were held from July 30.
  • Year 2020: June 30 to July 28 - 29 days
  • Year 2019: March 27 to June 3 - 69 days

Fact File: At a Glance

  • Total registered students in Secondary (10th): 10,68,109
  • Registered students in Praveshika: 7,817
  • Total examiners: 30,000+
  • Total examination centres: 6,195

Examinations to be Held Twice a Year Now

Along with the result announcement, an important decision was also made for the upcoming academic session 2026-27. The 10th board examinations will now be conducted twice a year. The first examination will be mandatory for all, while the second examination will be optional. The primary objective of this change is to reduce student stress and provide them with another opportunity to improve their scores.

With the timely release of results, students can now take admission to the new academic session, which begins on April 1, without any delay. The Education Minister congratulated all successful students and wished them a bright future.

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10th Exam Result

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 01:33 pm

News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Rajasthan Board 10th Result Out: 94.23% Overall Pass Percentage Recorded

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